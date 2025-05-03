A man from Pakistan had some fun with his South African wife in a hilarious Tiktok video as he imitated her

The TikTokker made a funny skit where he put on a convincing performance as his wife and went viral

The video had many people cracking up as they were thoroughly impressed by the foreign man speaking SeTswana

An interracial couple left many people amused on social media. A man from Pakistan showed people that he pays close attention to his South African wife.

A Pakistani man poked fun at his South African wife and spoke SeTswana in a TikTok video. Image: @khadijahr81

The video of a couple's hilarious exchange received more than 20,000 likes. Many people left funny comments about the couple's cute interaction.

Pakistani man speaks Setswana

In a video shared by @khadijahr81, a man demonstrated exactly the way his wife behaves when it is time to drive. In the clio, he was perched on the passenger's seat, saying that he does not have a license and cannot drive in SeTswana. He made the video to show that his wife loves to be a passenger princess. Watch the video of the funny couple below:

South African woman embraces Pakistani husband's Pakistani culture. Image: @khadijahr81

Interracial couples leave SA swooning

Many South Africans enjoyed seeing interactions between interracial couples, especially when they embrace each other's languages and cultures. Briefly News reported on a man who tried to teach his white wife and his child how to speak isiZulu. Evolucion Counselling advises that people in interracial unions should be open to learn about each other's cultural backgrounds. The effort to learn about the other's culture demonstrates a commitment to the partner.

Another pair of lovebirds was full of jokes about challenges in their relationship. The pair demonstrated the hilarious side of the language barrier when trying to understand each other. People were impressed by a woman who tried her best to embrace her Zulu husband's language. The TikTok video captured the man's reaction to seeing the love of his life put effort into speaking isiZulu.

Pakistani man amuses South Africans

Mzansi netizens thought the video of the Pakistani man imitating his wife and speaking SeTswana was entertaining. People commented on the video with their own jokes. Read the comments below:

Gerrysaid was amused:

"The diva was so comfortable even 😭"

Water commented:

"He wants to be a passenger prince🤭"

Keamogetswe wrote:

"The way a dutseng kateng is giving passenger princess 🤣kante why don't you drive le wena na ao man o lapile hleng! 😂"

.💋wINniE💋. commented:

"Wow 😌.wa gago o tseba sepedi 😅😭❤️akena license 😭"

Dee 🇿🇦 said:

"🤣 Bathong Abuti wants to be a passenger princess 😂"

user5893779467210 remarked:

"Wish my husband would force me to drive."

