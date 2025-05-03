A TikTok video captured an attendee at Cotton Fest who went all out with a unique hair and beard look

The video captured how the concert goer made a statement using a typical South African product

Online users had a lot to say about the jaw-dropping hairstyle that the man chose for Cotton Fest

A young man became a Tiktok viral sensation because of his special hairstyle. The gent came dressed to the nines for Cotton Fest.

Man wears snuif lids as a hairstyle at Cotton Fest and gets more than two million views.

The video of the man's interesting hairstyle received over 200,000 likes TikTok. Thousands of people commented on the clip showing the intricate look he created with his hair.

Man models snuif lids hairstyle

A TikTok video by @keketsomotloung2, recorded at Cotton Fest, shows a man's hairstyle made out of the lids of a smokeless tobacco product, snuif. The man also had a braided beard. Watch the video of the snuif hairstyle below:

What is Cotton Fest?

Cotton Fest is a music festival centered on celebrating creatives and was founded by the late Riky Rick. The event celebrates South African music and lifestyle, and attendees are encouraged to push boundaries with the unique fashion looks.

Cotton Fest largely focuses on hip hop and empowering the youth. The music festival is aimed at creating a sense of unity among the attendees, and many often celebrate in memory of Riky Rick.

Riky Rick founded Cotton Fest to celebrate South African music and creatives.

SA floored by Cotton Fest hairstyle

Many people thought the man pushed the boundaries with his hairstyle. Some thought the hairstyle was hilarious, while others argued that if a high-fashion magazine did the same hairstyle, they would be thoroughly impressed. Many pointed out that Cotton Fest is for creatives.

𝓩. said:

"Bathong, kanti isn’t cotton Fest an event intended for creative expression through attire? Le strict, tjo, he looks so cooool🔥"

Linny wrote:

"ASAP Rocky was found shaking😂"

Zama added:

"Some people just go to cotton fest with no clue what’s the culture,, this man understood the assignment, not lento of looking like everyone coz there literally how everyone looked ngathi they were in uniform 😩"

Vuyani joked:

"Ntsu final boss."

User1drillion commented:

"PPL laughing at him don't understand the context of cotton fest.. Creative 💯"

TellyThabiey💋 wrote:

"Not everyone will get it 😔 this ate."

thalithabs argued:

"If you guys saw it on a runway u would be clapping. This is 🔥"

Keletso Mudau appreciated the art:

"Am I wrong for liking it 😭😑"

𝐁𝐨𝐢𝐤𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐨🦂 applauded:

"Hear me out"

Rose 🌹 said:

"That ponytail on his beard is a cherry on top sana 😭🤣"

TOSS & Scotts Maphuma’s Cotton Fest Performance Falls Flat

Briefly News previously reported that popular amapiano duo Scotts Maphuma and TOSS stunned fans with a less-than-impressive performance at Cotton Fest on Saturday, 26 April 2025.

In an online video, Maphuma and TOSS can be seen performing on stage in front of a less-than-enthusiastic crowd, which quickly lost their voice after a loud, hearty introduction.

While the pair both enjoy successful careers as solo artists, they have often collaborated in the past and fans have a sense of their relationship through their online dance videos together.

