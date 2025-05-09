Global site navigation

“Baby Fever Get Away”: Domestic Workers Keep Baby Safe in Washing Basket While Working, SA Amused
by  Bongiwe Mati 3 min read
  • A clever babysitting moment captured in a household where two domestic workers use a washing basket as a makeshift crib went viral
  • The video, showing the baby comfortably tucked in the basket while the two women did chores, was shared on TikTok
  • Viewers were in tears from laughing and praising the women for their creativity, with many joking that the baby was living a stress-free life

TikTok users were in stitches after seeing a baby inside a laundry basket
Domestic workers performed their duties with a baby sitting inside a laundry basket. Image: @masikanesisters
Source: TikTok

Parenting hacks come in all forms, even in a plastic laundry basket. Two domestic workers had a smart idea to keep their boss's baby safe while they did their house chores.

The hilarious video was posted by @masikanesisters on TikTok, and users couldn't get enough of the clever setup and adorable baby, flooding the comment section sharing their amusement.

Baby basket while on duty

In the clip, two domestic workers are doing their chores, but their helper is chilling in a washing basket turned baby crib. It's padded, cosy, and surprisingly perfect. The baby seems more than content, just relaxing while the ladies move around doing their things. The scene is cute, practical, and relatable for anyone who's juggled work and childcare.

Watch the Tiktok video below:

Mzansi loves the hack

Social media users were loving the creativity and joking about how they wished they could be that baby. Many flooded the comment section, commenting on how smart the idea was and how comfy the little one looked. Others were hit by baby fever, saying their pockets did not allow for them to have babies, but the baby was too cute. Some joked that the cute baby would be asking for her comfy washing basket often.

Social media users loved the two creative helpers idea of keeping the baby safe
A toddler gave Mzansi baby fever after her video made it online. Image: @masikanesisters
Source: TikTok

User @pru-ceboManyovi said:

"Lapho uthenge I baby training seat ye 2k after this uyohlezi efuna Le ka aunty 😂."

User @Thandeka Sebatli

"Masingedlule le stimela ska mbombela (this train must pass)😂😂😂baby fever get away. Cuteness ❤️."

User @H Vanessa

"Yoh, this reminds me of one of my told childhood stories, apparently my grandad bought me a laundry basket specifically for that🥺🥰may his soul continue to rest."

User @Success said:

"How many of u wish the video was longer🥺. She is so cute🥰."

User @Minenhle Thenjiwe Mkomazi shared:

"My first nanny used to do this every day to my first daughter. I was ever offended, but she explained that she doesn't want to be cleaning and chasing after her & end up drinking hazardous stuff."

User @Osiblaze said:

"No baby, you can’t push me into looking like a mom, that would give. 1 like you, no baby, you can’t trick me🥰."

