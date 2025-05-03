Reinier de Ridder Picks Du Plessis Over Chimaev in Potential UFC Showdown
- The MMA world is buzzing about a potential clash between South Africa's Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev
- Two-division ONE champion Reinier de Ridder, who has trained with both fighters, gives du Plessis the edge due to his unpredictable style and stamina
- With all three fighters—du Plessis, Chimaev, and de Ridder—in or near the top of their divisions, the outcome of upcoming bouts could drastically shape the UFC's title picture
As the UFC continues to cultivate electric matchups and emerging stars, few potential showdowns are generating more buzz than a clash between South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis and the unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev.
Both men are rapidly ascending the UFC ranks, and according to two-division ONE champion Reinier de Ridder, du Plessis may hold the edge if the two meet in the octagon.
De Ridder, who has trained extensively with both fighters, shared his unique perspective ahead of his own high-stakes co-main event at UFC Des Moines against Bo Nickal.
Speaking about du Plessis, the Dutch submission artist praised the South African's adaptability, endurance, and unorthodox movement, noting that these traits could pose serious problems for Chimaev.
“Dricus has a strange rhythm. It’s unpredictable, and when you pair that with his conditioning, he becomes incredibly tough to deal with over five rounds.” de Ridder explained.
Dricus vs Chimaev: A fight of contrasts
Chimaev has earned a reputation as a ferocious starter with relentless pressure and knockout power, dominating in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions. But while his explosiveness is a clear weapon, de Ridder warns it could backfire.
“If he doesn’t get the early finish, things could start to unravel. That’s where Dricus thrives — in the chaos of fatigue,” said de Ridder.
Du Plessis has already proven his grit in tough fights, displaying a cardio-heavy style that sees him ramp up pressure deep into rounds.
With a string of recent wins, he’s become a legitimate contender for UFC gold, and a win at UFC Des Moines would all but confirm his shot at the title.
Title Implications and Training Ground Insight
Both du Plessis and Chimaev have benefited from elite training partners, with de Ridder acting as a bridge between their camps. His insights not only provide rare technical foresight but also highlight how gym wars and training room dynamics can inform high-stakes matchups.
De Ridder himself has eyes on UFC gold. A win over Nickal would catapult him into serious title contention, making his analysis all the more compelling as fans and pundits speculate about the future of the middleweight division.
Should UFC President Dana White book the du Plessis vs Chimaev fight, it’s bound to captivate fans worldwide. With stylistic contrast, rising stakes, and personal insight from a mutual training partner, the clash offers everything MMA purists crave.
