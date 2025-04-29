Dana White has officially confirmed that Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight title against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev in 2025

Chimaev enters as the early favourite due to his dominant wrestling and unbeaten record, while du Plessis brings striking power and a proven record against elite opponents

While fans await du Plessis vs Chimaev, the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall heavyweight title unification fight remains in negotiation deadlock

Days after Dricus du Plessis broke the silence to deny injury rumours, UFC president Dana White confirmed the champion’s next fight.

Du Plessis will defend his middleweight title against undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev. The announcement came after UFC Kansas and sparked major excitement among MMA fans.

While an exact date is yet to be finalised, White was unequivocal about the bout taking place in 2025.

“The du Plessis vs Chimaev fight is happening.It’s not going down during International Fight Week, but that fight’s done.”

Chimaev’s rise fuels title ambitions

Khamzat Chimaev (14-0) has emerged as one of the most dangerous fighters in the division, boasting victories over former champions Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker.

Known for his relentless pressure and elite wrestling, the Chechen-born Swedish fighter presents a formidable challenge to du Plessis' throne.

Bookmakers have already placed Chimaev as the early favourite, largely due to his dominant style and high finishing rate.

Du Plessis ready to silence the doubters

Dricus du Plessis, South Africa’s first UFC champion, enters the bout on an impressive run. He has dispatched top-tier opponents including Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland (twice), Robert Whittaker, and Derek Brunson to seize and retain the middleweight title.

The Pretoria native combines sharp striking, physical durability, and a relentless pace — all of which have made him a fan favourite and a difficult puzzle to solve inside the Octagon.

Teasing the match-up on Instagram, du Plessis recently posted “It’s time!” sparking further speculation ahead of the official fight announcement.

Heavyweight division remains in limbo

Meanwhile, negotiations for a potential heavyweight unification bout between Jon Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall are reportedly stalling.

Despite Aspinall’s impressive wins over Alexander Volkov, Sergei Pavlovich, and Curtis Blaydes, a contract for the highly anticipated clash with Jones has yet to materialise.

More major events expected in 2025

As the UFC gears up for a stacked second half of the year, White hinted at more blockbuster cards still to come.

Fans can expect the official date for du Plessis vs Chimaev to be confirmed in the coming weeks, as the promotion prepares for one of the most intriguing middleweight title fights in recent memory.

Dricus du Plessis plans South African fight

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis, the UFC middleweight champion, expressed his strong desire to fight in South Africa after successfully defending his title against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 in Sydney.

The 31-year-old South African fighter stated that he would prioritize a Fight Night in South Africa over competing in events like International Fight Week.

Du Plessis has long dreamed of fighting in Africa and thanked the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, for his support in promoting sports in the country.

