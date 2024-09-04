South African musician Kabelo Mabalane recently celebrated 22 years of sobriety

The former member of TKZee shared his celebrations with his fans and followers on social media

As Kabelo marked this incredible achievement of more than two decades of sobriety, fans and supporters celebrated with him

Musician Kabelo Mabalane marked 22 years of being clean and sober. Image @kabelomabalane

The former TKZee member Kabelo Mabalane has marked his greatest milestone again this year on social media.

Kabelo Mabalane celebrates 22 years of sobriety

The Kwaito star now turned Pastor, Kabelo Mabalane, has made headlines once again on social media after he and his actress wife, Gail Mabalane, celebrated their 11th anniversary earlier this year, in February 2024.

After a long hiatus, the South African musician who recently announced his return to the music space, celebrated 22 years of being sober and clean. He shared this with his fans and supporters on his Instagram page and wrote:

"My worst day clean is better than my best day high!"

See the post below:

Fans celebrate with Kabelo Mabalane

Many netizens on social media also celebrated Kabelo Mabalane on his 22 years of sobriety. See some of the comments below:

Kabelo's wife, Gail Mabalane said:

"So proud of you my skat."

Zizo Beda wrote:

"God is soooooooooooooooo good! So proud of you Bhut @kabelomabalane Your story has no doubt inspired others to choose sobriety and choose Jesus!"

ronessi.est responded:

"Well done grootman. Currently I am on 1 year and 5 months, been the best decision I’ve ever made."

tk_mzilikazi replied:

"@kabelomabalane clocked 7 years just days ago. Congratulations. Keep going. We see you."

godsownmrsk commented:

"Incredible milestone Bhuti @kabelomabalane. I’m 5 years sober the best decision of my life. You are inspiring."

Zwai Bala said:

"Always knew you could do it boy, I must admit you certainly exceeded every expectation. Very proud of you Jangil. iShori straight."

