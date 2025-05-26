Zonke Dikana is facing backlash after posting the Women's Day concert line-up, where she is the only female artist among male performers like Anthony Hamilton, Joe Thomas, Sjava, and Vusi Nova

Social media users questioned the lack of female representation, especially for an event meant to celebrate women

Fans criticised the organisers for excluding local female talent and highlighted the irony of including Sjava, who has faced rape allegations, on such a platform

Popular South African vocalist Zonke Dikana is catching strays on the timeline after sharing details of an upcoming Women's Day concert. Fans noted how the singer was the only woman on the line-up, with male artists.

Fans have responded to the line-up of an upcoming Women's Day concert. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Source: Instagram

Fans call out Zonke over Women's Day concert

Zonke is among the talented artists who will grace the stage for an upcoming Women's Day concert on 9 August 2025. The star shared a post on her X page showing the star-studded line-up for the upcoming show. Fans can look forward to being serenaded by international stars like Grammy Award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton and popular US singer, Joe Thomas. Locally, artists like Sjava and Vusi Nova will also be performing at the concert being held at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Social media users noticed how the line-up for an event celebrating women only had one female artist. A user with the handle @TokeloMoloto sparked the conversation after reposting Zonke's post and wrote:

"So, where are the women?"

Fans react to Zonke's post

Many agreed that the organisers of the Women's Day concert must include other talented South African female artists. Some fans even argued that popular singer Sjava should not be on the timeline because of his drama with Lady Zamar.

Some fans, however, joked that Vusi Nova can also represent women because of his alleged sexuality, despite recently sparking wedding rumours after sharing a picture with a mystery woman. The star has been rumoured to be dating media personality Somizi Mhlongo.

@LwandoMhlabeni commented:

"🫠This is a common theme in SA, even political events are like this."

@Gyeomeiscum wrote:

"Caba she's Whitney Houston 😭"

@TokeloMoloto added:

"Mind you, we have so many great female vocalists who I am sure would have loved to be part of an event that celebrates them and their womanhood. They chose to platform the full-bearded men, one even has rape allegations, lol."

@beans_2626 added:

"Worse, we have an abundance of female artists in this country. 😪"

@fatherrwethu asked:

"Sjava on Women’s Day?"

@Iamzwide1 added:

"So you don’t see Vusi Nova?"

@frvrsanj added:

"The women will be paying to see men sing for them on Women’s Day.🥲"

Zonke Dikana has been blasted over an upcoming concert. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

