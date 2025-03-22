Kabelo Mabalane has been showing his work as a pastor with viral videos preaching at Rhema Church

The former Kwaito star recently made a sweet appearance with his children Zoe and Khumo Mabalane, who also took to the stage

Kabelo Mabalane gave people a look into the way he is raising his children with his wife Gail Mabalane and people's hearts stirred over the clip

Former TKZee member, Kabelo Mabalane, showed he includes his family in his role as a pastor. The music legend turned preacher recently included his children in his sermon.

Kabelo Mabalane brought his children onto the stage at Rhema Church.

Source: Instagram

Kabelo Mabalane's video with his children amassed a lot of attention. People were touched by the video of the reformed Kwaito star.

Kabelo Mabalane brings his kids to Rhema Church stage

In a video reshared by entertainment blogger @MDNnewss, Kabelo accompanied his children on the stage during one of his sermons at Rhema Church. The pastor guided his children in prayer in front of the congregation. They recited Psalm 91 together, taking turns for each line Watch the video of Kabelo praying with his children below:

Kabelo Mabalane went from Kwaito star to preacher

Kwaito icon Kabelo Mabalane was a part of the successful group TKZee with Zwai Bala and the late Tokollo Tshabalala. Kabelo is also affectionately known as Bouga Luv. In 2021, Kabelo admitted that he had substance abuse problems and wasted millions on bad habits. In 2024 the musician celebrity 22 years of sobriety following his troubled past.

Kabelo Mabalane later celebrated being ordained as a pastor which many friends did not expect. The kwaito star feels that he was called to be a pastor in that it is his destiny.

Kabelo Mabalane became a pastor after an illustrious career in Kwaito.

Source: Getty Images

SA gushes over Kabelo Mabalane and kids

Many people thought the video of Kabelo with his children was cute. Many applauded the kwaito star's approach to fatherhood. Read the comments below:

@Top_zaar said:

"All thanks to Brother Enigma, 2K's are now going to church with their parents,.

@Zanatony27 commented:

"Respect, top tier fathering 💯👌🏾"

@we2bee cheered:

"Love this 😊💖"

@MilaBloom_ was moved:

"Oh my sweethearts😭"

@alferzw applauded:

"Sweet, way to go.👌"

Kabelo Mabalane raps lyrics from his hit song mid-sermon

Briefly News previously reported that veteran musician Kabelo Mabalane sent the internet buzzing after a video of him passionately preaching a sermon was shared on social media. Previously, a video of Kabelo sharing a sermon at Rhema Bible Church left South Africans impressed with his transformation.

Entertainment blog MDNNews took to microblogging site X and shared a video of Kabelo Mabalane preaching at Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg.

. In the video, the former member of the iconic Kwaito group TKZee preached about God’s Grace. Interestingly, the sermon was titled after a lyric from one of his solo hit songs. He sent the congregation into a frenzy after rapping the lyrics to one of his hit Kwaito songs.

In the comments, netizens expressed mixed reactions. While some commended him for turning a new leaf, others argued that Kabelo was in it for the money

