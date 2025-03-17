A clip of Kabelo Mabalane passionately preaching has gone viral on social media sparking discussion

In the video, Kabelo raps lyrics to one of his solo hit songs sending his congregation into a frenzy

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media with some praising Kabelo while others were critical of his preaching

Kabelo Mabalane rapped a verse from one of his hit songs while preaching at Rhema Church.Image: kabelomabalane

Source: Instagram

Veteran musician Kabelo Mabalane sent the internet buzzing after a video of him passionately preaching a sermon was shared on social media. Previously, a video of Kabelo sharing a sermon at Rhema Bible Church left South Africans impressed with his transformation.

Kabelo Mabalane raps while delivering a sermon at Rhema Bible Church

Entertainment blog MDNNews took to microblogging site X and shared a video of Kabelo Mabalane preaching at Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg. The post was captioned:

“Pastor Kabelo Mabalane delivering a sermon at Rhema Bible Church.”

In the video, the former member of the iconic Kwaito group TKZee preached about God’s Grace. Interestingly, the sermon was titled after a lyric from one of his solo hit songs. He sent the congregation into a frenzy after rapping the lyrics to his hit song Dubula Dubula better known as You Can’t Keep a Good Man Down. Kabelo preached:

“Paul says, ‘For I am not ashamed of the gospel for it is the power of God unto salvation.’ When that power is revealed. When that power is highlighted. When we grow in that power. That’s why I’ve titled the message this morning, ‘You Can’t Keep a Good Man Down.’ When you walk in this favour. When you walk in this Grace. Some of you will know I’ve written a song, ‘You Can’t keep a Good Man Down.’”

Watch the video of the sermon below:

Netizens react to Kabelo Mabalane's sermon

In the comments, netizens expressed mixed reactions. While some commended him for turning a new leaf, others argued that Kabelo was in it for the money.

Here are some of the comments:

@JustMichelle33 complimented:

"You’re showing us what true transformation looks like. The way you keep it real and bring the Word with so much passion is honestly inspiring. Thank you for leading with heart, reminding us that no one is beyond God’s reach. May He continue to use you mightily! Blessings, Pastor."

@Jikingqina argued:

"The best way to sustain yourself and your family for the long run, the church has become a business unfortunately."

@Ssam216852 suggested:

"Kanye West should have taken notes from this guy this is what turning your life and giving it to God really looks like."

@Mbhape1 said:

"Bushiri has shown them where money is now…..🙏🙏🙏🙏"

@Spade37295887 argued:

·"Now the whole church is going to buy that song. He was actually advertising it."

Kabelo and Gail Mabalane celebrate 12th wedding anniversary

On a personal note, Kabelo Mabalane and his wife and actress Gail Mabalane recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane celebrated their wedding anniversary earlier this year. Image: kabelomabalane

Source: Instagram

Gail Mabalane shared photos with the father of her children, celebrating their marriage

The Blood & Water actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday, 9 February to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her husband.

The mother of two shared that their love keeps growing stronger and she's grateful for every moment with her husband and father of her children.

Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala remember Magesh

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Kabelo and Zwai Bala paid tribute to fellow TKZee member Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala following his passing.

Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala both took to their respective social media pages and shared touching tributes on 15 August 2023.

Source: Briefly News