Star singer Kelly Khumalo has reportedly ended her long-standing professional relationship with Kgothatso Tsotetsi amid claims of financial mismanagement

The split ignited a media storm after Tsotetsi claimed the decision was mutual while addressing the swirling rumours

Despite their many successes together, Khumalo has remained silent on the reports

Multi-award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo is making headlines after dumping her manager of 17 years, Kgothatso Tsotetsi, over alleged theft.

The news has since set the Qinisela hitmaker into the top trends.

Kelly Khumalo ends era with long-time manager Tsotetsi

With an illustrious career spanning years, Kelly Khumalo has quickly become one of the most booked artists in South Africa and has headlined several shows worldwide.

She has been busy and booked, but it seems she will be having a new chapter alone without Khothatso Tsotetsi.

Briefly News can confirm that the two went their separate ways earlier this month, despite having a fallout a few months ago.

However, rumour mill has it that Khumalo dumped her manager in the eleventh hour over financial mismanagement.

Tsotetsi, who has been Kelly Khumalo’s manager, dresser, and creative director, confirmed the news of their fallout but made it known that it was mutual.

Downplaying the damning reports making the rounds online he said:

“We just decided to take our separate routes."

However, he confirmed leaving the seasoned star to focus on his clothing business.

Kelly Khumalo has yet to address the reports

Although the media has not confirmed how Kelly Khumalo’s manager allegedly swindled her funds, close sources have spilt the tea.

One of the anonymous sources revealed that he was quietly taking booking fees and other related payments without notifying the star.

This raised concerns about trust and accountability, leading to the nasty fallout.

Reports have it that the two are no longer on speaking terms after the incident.

Against the headlines, Kelly Khumalo has yet to share her side of the story.

SA stars who’ve had fallouts with their managers

Kelly Khumalo joins a host of South African stars who have sent their managers packing over bad work ethics.

Last year, Durban-born star Mawhoo fired her sister as her manager.

Despite the two not openly confirming reasons behind their fallout, the media alleged that it had to do with ‘work ethics.’

In 2016, late rapper AKA parted ways with celebrated manager and record label owner Raphael Benza after a behind-the-scenes incident.

Rumour has it that it had to do with bookings and payments.

Are South African stars taking a stand against incompetent managers?

A few weeks ago, Afro-pop star Ami Faku pulled a shocker when she dragged her manager and his record label to court over financial irregularities.

In her court papers filed at the Johannesburg High Court, the star cited a string of royalties irregularities and unfair contracts that left her clueless about her earnings.

Kelly Khumalo scores big amid cancel culture buzz

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that one of Kelly Khumalo’s singles won big amid cancel culture reports.

The song’s success comes after she was implicated again in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial.

