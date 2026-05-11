The ANC has called an urgent NEC meeting in Cape Town following the Constitutional Court ruling linked to the Phala Phala saga

Secretary General Fikile Mbalula confirmed the emergency meeting, saying NEC members will be briefed on the implications of the judgment

The developments come as senior ANC leaders continue closed-door discussions on how to respond to the ruling and its political consequences

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Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and Fikile Mbalula (right). Images: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA- ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has called an urgent special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Cape Town on Tuesday night as the governing party deals with the political fallout from last week’s Constitutional Court ruling linked to the Phala Phala saga.

The meeting comes at a tense moment for President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose future as ANC leader and as head of state is now under heavy scrutiny following the court’s decision. The ruling has effectively stalled impeachment-related processes that had been building pressure around him.

Fikile Mbalula summons ANC top officials

According to reports from TimesLIVE, Mbalula sent a memo to NEC members confirming the urgent gathering. In the message, he said the meeting would be used to brief senior party leaders on the Constitutional Court verdict and its implications for the party and government.

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He added that the full agenda would be shared later, but stressed that attendance is compulsory for all NEC members. The party’s top leadership is expected to receive what has been described as a detailed briefing from ANC officials.

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Behind the scenes, the ANC leadership has been in continuous discussions since Monday, trying to map out a way forward. Senior officials have reportedly been locked in talks over how the judgment affects both the party’s internal stability and the presidency.

The outcome of the NEC meeting is expected to be closely watched, as it could shape the ANC’s next political move at a critical time for Ramaphosa and the party.

Source: Briefly News