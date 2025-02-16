A video has surfaced of a white youth bashing the Afrikaner refugee-seeking minority group that staged a protest in Tshwane

Over 1,000 Afrikaners protested outside the US Embassy over SA government policies while supporting President Donald Trump

The scenes elicited a critical reaction from a youth who acknowledged his historical roots before tearing into the grouping

An observant white Afrikaner youth expressed his two cents on the mass protest at the US Embassy in Tshwane. Image: @Volkstaat10

Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist at Briefly News. A Head of Current Affairs, Mametela reported live from the presidential inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa and has written articles on politics, crime, courts, accidents and other topics, including sports, at The Herald and Opera News SA, among others.

TSHWANE — The debate rages as the can of worms widens after the latest in the Afrikaners' refugee saga following the mass US Embassy gathering.

Over 1,000 Afrikaners demonstrated in Tshwane on Saturday, 15 February 2025, amid claims the SA government was racially victimising them, while unequivocally expressing their support for US President Donald Trump.

White youth labels Afrikaners 'these people'

Briefly News reported that the South African Chamber of Commerce in the US (SACCUSA) email server was inundated by a deluge of over 20,000 emails from white minority Afrikaners inquiring about the US Refugee Admissions Programme (USRAP) for refugees seeking to resettle in America.

Additionally, the protest came after Trump claimed the SA government treated "certain classes of people badly", referring to the recently signed Expropriation Bill aimed at dealing with the legacy of colonial and apartheid land issues.

During Saturday's mass demonstration, the throngs gathered broke out in song, notably singing Die Stem, SA's Apartheid-era national anthem.

The goings-on provoked a flood of reactions.

A video posted by an X user, @NalaThokozane, captured a white youth's critical response as he expressed strong views.

Watch the video below:

Referred to as Pieter, he began by noting his heritage. He then examines the scenes of the masses, repeatedly calling them "these people."

"I'm of German and Dutch descent, and these people later became Afrikaners when they had nowhere to return to in Europe after the colonial rule ended in the 1950s and 60s," he said.

"Looking at the videos of these people singing 'Die Stem' — the old national anthem of a regime — says a lot about these people. I think these people believe they're refugees. They believe this. They believe Donald Trump is God-sent to help them."

He called the gathered Afrikaners' beliefs as dangerous, chalking up their firm beliefs as dangerous and misleading. He attributed this to a lack of education and misinformation.

