Cops are on the hunt for suspects that murdered a shop owner in Uganda Informal Settlement in Umlazi, Durban

According to the police, the victim was gunned down in her shop alongside her employee and a customer

A retired professor gave insights into why she believes there is much violence in the province

Her family is demanding for justice, and Mzansi was shaken by the violence of the crime

The family of a slain shop owner want the killers to face the full might of the law. The South African Police Service is on the search for suspects who allegedly killed five people in Umlazi in Durban, KwaZulu Natal.

The victims included three women and two men, who were shot to death, while another victim was injured. Among those killed was a businesswoman, and her family is calling for justice.

Shop-owner killed in Umlazi

According to SABC News, the incident occurred at the Uganda informal settlement, where one of the victims, Nonhlonelo Golimbiza, owned a spaza shop and rented mkhukhus. According to the police, Golimbiza, her shop assistant and a customer were gunned down in her shop. One of the victims was rushed to hospital.

Family member demands justice

Golimbiza’s uncle, Antoni Mchunu, said that he was called to the scene and found his niece lying in a pool of blood. He added that her death shocked him because he was not aware if she had enemies or if she received death threats. Mchunu demanded that the killers be found and brought to book. The police have called on the public to assist them by giving them information that could lead to their arrest.

Professor shares her views on KZN crimes

Retired professor Sheila Meintjies, who specialised in Political Studies and Social Sciences, told Briefly News what she thought of the crimes.

"When you come to look a the killings of women, there is a different dynamic at play. there is a strong reaction from men about independent women who show any independence. there is extreme anger, and in a context where there is a lack of employment, men feel that they cannot manage their situation," she said.

South Africans pained by deaths

Netizens on Facebook were saddened by their deaths.

Sabelo Mpetsheni said:

“Display their pictures if you want us to help because they shoot in KZN and tun to Jozi.”

Dipolelo Mantswe added:

“If you want to die, move to KZN province.”

Zakes Sithole wrote:

“KZN is a land of blood, a cursed land.”

Sharon Struckmeyer commented:

“They must bring back the death penalty, or the crime in our country will continue getting worse.”

Zwide ka Nxumalo remarked:

“KZN again.”

Nkosiphendule Mangongo exclaimed:

“We are not surprised at all.”

4 men shot and killed in Inanda in Durban

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that four young men were shot to death in Inanda in Durban.

According to the police, they were sitting in the house when the suspects arrived and opened fire. The police noted that the shooting could be drug-related. One victim was also shot but was taken to the hospital as he was shot in the hand. Netizens were scared for KZN and remarked that the province needed prayers.

