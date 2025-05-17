The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that nobody will be prosecuted in the Cwecwe case

The south African Police service released a statement, and said there was insufficient evidence that the little girl was raped

The matter was closed, and South Africans were furious that no arrests or prosecutions would take place

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The NPA will not pursue the Cwecwe case. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MATATIELE, EASTERN CAPE — The Eastern Cape's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided not to prosecute anyone involved in the case of Cwecwe, the seven year-old girl from Matatiele who was allegedly raped in Npovember 2024.

Why did the NPA drop the case?

According to a statement the South African Police service (SAPS) released on 17 May 2025, the NPA in the province found no evidence that suggests Cwecwe was raped. The prosecutors assessed the contents of the docket, which the South African Police Service presented to the prosecutors in the Matatiele Magistrates Court.

The prosecutors examined and assessed the docket and concluded that there was not enough evidence to successfully prosecute. The NPA also found no evidence that Cwecwe was raped or sexually assaulted, even after interviewing her. The docket has been returned to the Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions for further consideration.

What you need to know about the Cwecwe case

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on eNCA's Facebook post shared their disappointment.

Gift said:

"I think it would have done the NPA justice to brief the media on why they are dropping the case. Update the people that you're dropping the case for insufficient evidence to prosecute, and that until further evidence or new evidence 3emerges, the case will remain in the background."

Nkululeko Dallo Gcugcwa said:

"If the child says no one touched her, then the NPA won't prosecute anyone."

Awalondawe Sukoluhle Makandanje said:

"There's someone big that's being protected in this case."

Refilwe Motaung said:

"Where is this country going?"

Ntombi Nkosi said:

"Why am I not surprised. The NPA has constantly failed so many."

