Cwecwe's mother joined a content creator's live chat to address some of the discussions surrounding her podcast story and her statement

A video recording of the live chat was later shared on Facebook, where the mother asked people to clear up some of the things being discussed

Social media users were angry that the mother felt the need to defend herself, urging the public to show more sympathy, as this was a sensitive matter

Cwecwe's mom joined a live chat that was discussing her store y and corrected them. Image: Mas-tee Mdudi Mtshizana

The mother of seven-year-old Cwecwe received a call from her friend, informing her that a man named Bongani D had opened the platform to discuss her version of the story.

A screengrab of the live chat was shared on Facebook by Lovely Mdlalose, angering many social media users who felt the panel was being insensitive towards the stressed mother.

Cwecwe's mother joins the live chat

The clip begins with the little girl’s mother expressing concern that people were making assumptions without calling or asking her to clarify matters, noting that her contact details were available in her bio for both calls and WhatsApp. She went on to clarify that she took her child to the doctor, and it was the GP who advised her to lay her child on her side.

She noted that the doctor didn’t use the rape kit initially, but explained that she was referred to a psychologist, then the police, and later to Duduzela, where the rape kit was used. Cwecwe's mom also addressed someone who criticised her actions, stating that no one would tell her how to raise her child.

She firmly said that she wouldn’t be forced to follow anyone else's parenting strategy, but her own. The mother lambasted the panel for speaking their minds without understanding the situation, referencing the moment when Cwecwe said she remembered smelling a burning tyre.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi discusses the live chat

The comment section was filled with supportive messages for the little girl's mother, urging others to remember the pain the entire family was going through. Many were shocked that a man had opened the platform to discuss the traumatised mother, questioning what good it would do for the child.

Some praised the mother for her continuous bravery, emphasising that those who hadn’t experienced her pain could never understand it, and called for more compassion.

Mzansi questioned how some people could be sensitive towards Cwecwe's mother. At such a bad time. Image: Lovely Mdlalose

User @Kopanang Wa-molefe added:

"Those who are saying uyaxoka (she's lying) will learn the hard way."

User @Zanele Mshengu commented:

"You are afraid to face AfriForum and the principal that till to date is refusing with the DNA now attack a traumatised woman NCA."

User @Anida Dladlama said:

"This is very insensitive, why are these people interrogating uMama kaCwecwe oluhlobo (this way), this is too much."

User @Sese Ledimo asked:

"Why is she even answering them? This is utter disrespect and insensitive, and they are playing jury who are they?"

User @Blossom Nox shared:

"Yhoo! This whole interrogation thing makes me sick why rub salt on a broken woman's wound these people are shameless."

User @Jessie Mahlasela said:

"Can we please be sensitive as what happened to her and her child could happen to anyone? Let's rather unite to ensure that justice is served."

