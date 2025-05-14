Nigerian televangelist and senior pastor of Jesus Dominion International, Timothy Omotoso, is sparking a wave online

The church congregation celebrated Timothy Omotoso's release after the court ruled that he would be deported

Comments poured in from netizens who shared their thoughts on the Omotoso saga

The congregation of Jesus Dominion International (JDI) erupted in jubilation following the release of their founder, Pastor Timothy Omotoso, who was acquitted of all charges after an eight-year legal ordeal.

The church congregation of Timothy Omotoso celebrated his release in a TikTok video.

Church celebrates Timothy Omotoso's release

Omotoso, a Nigerian televangelist, faced 32 charges, including rape and human trafficking. The Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha found him not guilty, citing prosecutorial mishandling and insufficient cross-examination by the state.

Supporters gathered as they danced, sang, and prayed in celebration of the verdict, as seen in the TikTok video shared by @newsnexussa. The clip garnered many views, along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Despite the acquittal, Omotoso's legal challenges continue. He was re-arrested on immigration-related charges but was subsequently released after a magistrate ruled that proper arrest procedures were not followed.

Omotoso was arrested in the Eastern Cape, according to IOL. The arrest was confirmed on Saturday by General Fanie Masemola, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

After being arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly violating the Immigration Act, Omotoso filed an urgent high court case to contest his restricted status in South Africa, according to an IOL report on Monday.

Omotoso was cleared of several serious accusations, including rape, human trafficking, and sexual assault, weeks before to the arrest.

The case has sparked national debate on the regulation of religious leaders in South Africa, with calls for stricter oversight to prevent potential abuses of power within religious institutions.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Timothy Omotoso's church reaction

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

Dee said:

"Uthwele ngani nabantwana benu umfundisi wenu ke, ningakhohlwa yileyo. You will pay for his success with your souls."

Pum.@cape town wrote:

"I am really scared how indlu emnyana esp Xhosa baphephuka nemimoya. yhoo asinamqolo singosamlandela.. Lonto siluhlanga lokuhlekisa."

Mr Handsome shared:

"Asivumelaneni bafethu, SA is not ready for a woman President."

Medicine commented:

"These people own buildings in SA, but South Africans suffer a lot."

Dee Kay 88 expressed:

"They think this fake pastor is free, they don't know that by rejecting his deportation is to make him stay and face the music when the NPA wins the appeal to review his unfair acquital the court judgment will change and this fake pastor and his co accused will be arrested."

The church congregation of Timothy Omotoso celebrated his release. Image: Gall Images

