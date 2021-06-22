Aaron Motsoaledi Requests Proof That Shepherd Bushiri Travelled to SA

Aaron Motsoaledi, Home Affairs Minister, has had to answer a few questions from the National Council of Provinces regarding self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Reports by various media publications have implied that the fugitive Bushiri travelled to and from South Africa, multiple times

Motsoaledi stated that there is no proof that Bushiri has been in SA since he and his wife, Mary, fled the country

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has been subjected to scrutinising questioning in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) regarding the escape of fugitive Shepherd Bushiri.

Media reports seem to imply that he has allegedly been coming in and out of the country after he fled. Motsoaledi was also required to answer questions on fraudulent permits during an NCOP virtual oral reply session for security cluster ministers.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) sought for the Minister to answer the question regarding whether Bushiri has been moving in and out of South Africa as implied by various media reports.

EFF member of the NCOP, Mmabatho Mokause asked the Home Affairs Minister why he denied reports about Bushiri and alleged that the officials in his department assisted Bushiri with his escape.

According to SABC News, Motsoaledi addressed Mokause emphasising that proof should be supplied that Bushiri has been in and out of SA following his escape.

IOL reported that Bushiri and his wife Mary fled the country and skipped a trial while they were on bail.

Bushiri breaks his silence on whether or not he has been in SA

Previously, Briefly News reported that Bushiri has taken to Twitter to speak on reports that he has been coming and out of South Africa since he fled for Malawi in November.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, 20 June, Bushiri accused the City Press publication of reporting fake news. He claims he knows who is behind the stories about him. Bushiri added that he is aware of who the “crooked” police are who report to the publication.

In another tweet, Bushiri said it was unfortunate that he has been deemed guilty before given the legal opportunity to prove his innocence. He accused the publication of pushing a media propaganda.

