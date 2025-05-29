Cilliers Brink has expressed unhappiness with President Cyril Ramaphosa's stance on the Kill the Boer chant

The president maintained that the courts found the chant not to be hate speech and considered it a liberation song

Brink said the chant was dehumanising, adding that he was appalled by the courts for saying it was protected

GAUTENG – The condemnation over Cyril Ramaphosa’s comments about the “Kill the Boer” chant continues.

The controversy surrounding the song resurfaced when Donald Trump called for Julius Malema’s arrest for singing the song at public gatherings. The song has been back in the spotlight of late after Trump showed videos of the Economic Freedom Fighters leader singing the song, arguing that it was proof of white genocide taking place in South Africa.

But the South African President recently weighed in on Trump’s comments, stating that the song was a liberation chant and should not be interpreted as a literal statement of intent. He added that the country would not be pressured into arresting anyone for singing it.

“When it comes to the issue of arresting anyone for any slogan, that is a sovereign issue. It's not a matter that we need to be instructed by anyone to arrest anyone,” the president said.

Former Tshwane Mayor unhappy with Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s comments didn’t sit well with former Tshwane Mayor, Cilliers Brink, who said that it showed a great deal about who Ramaphosa is and what he stands for when he failed to condemn the chant.

In a post on X, Brink also took aim at the Constitutional Court for failing to declare the chant as hate speech.

‘Kill the Boer’ is dehumanising and dangerous. It is appalling that our courts have decided to declare the racist death chant as protected speech,” he said.

