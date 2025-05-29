Young activist Pieter Kriel shared a powerful video on X criticising the DA's governance in the Western Cape

The 21-year-old humanist took viewers on a visual journey from the Cape Flats to Cape Town's city centre, highlighting the inequality between rich and poor areas

Social media users had mixed reactions to his comments, with some praising him for speaking the truth, while others questioned his methods and compared the DA to other political parties

A young South African activist has sparked debate after sharing a hard-hitting video criticising the Democratic Alliance's governance of the Western Cape.

Pieter Kriel, a 21-year-old humanitarian who speaks up for human rights issues, posted the video on his X page on 27th May, taking viewers through different parts of Cape Town to highlight inequality in the province.

In the video, Kriel asks viewers to imagine being a child in the Cape Flats with dreams of a life where water runs, lights stay on, and sirens don't mean someone has died. He then shows the contrast when that child takes a taxi into Cape Town and sees glass buildings, clean pavements, and smiling tourists. The activist argues that whilst the city works, it doesn't work for everyone, particularly those living in poorer communities.

Kriel shared the video with the caption:

"The DA didn't uplift the poor, they just landscaped around them. Cape Town isn't progress. It's apartheid with better branding."

His criticism focused on how the DA has had the power, budget, and time to create change but chooses to spend resources where it benefits the image of the city rather than addressing poverty in areas like the Cape Flats.

Understanding the Cape Flats

The Cape Flats is a low-lying area southeast of Cape Town's city centre that has a complex and troubled history. Originally covered in sand dunes and wetlands, the area was practically uninhabited until 1950. During the apartheid era, race-based laws like the Group Areas Act forced non-white people out of central Cape Town into government-built townships in the Cape Flats.

Large townships like Mitchell's Plain and Khayelitsha were created in the 1970s and 1980s, becoming some of the largest residential areas in Cape Town. These communities still face serious challenges today, including high unemployment, poverty, and gang violence. The area has seen ongoing issues with inadequate housing, with many residents living in informal settlements that lack basic services.

Despite the end of apartheid, economic inequality persists, and many Cape Flats communities remain disadvantaged.

Mixed reactions to DA criticism

The video generated strong responses from social media users, with opinions divided on Kriel's assessment of the DA's governance and his approach to addressing inequality.

@nick_wolmarans challenged:

"Pieter, you are being disingenuous now."

@Riaanafrica questioned:

"How does a political party 'uplift' poor people? Hand outs? Free stuff?"

@cawanamsebele supported:

"They won't like you for speaking so much truth, they have never encountered someone who is one of their own confronting them."

@Gideonvdwalt countered:

"What about Mamelodi and ANC. ANC also landscaped around them with better branding. Kids these days."

@SiphosethuTwal1 urged:

"Protect this boy, South Africa."

