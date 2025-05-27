Mzwanele Manyi has been sacked as the Chief Whip of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party with immediate effect

Sources within the party claimed that Manyi was arrogant and failed to listen to or protect his caucus

South Africans weighed in on Manyi's sacking, with some wondering whether he would leave the party as well

Mzwanele Manyi has been sacked as the Chief Whip of the MK Party with immediate effect. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Mzwanele Manyi has been sacked as the Chief Whip of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, according to reports.

The party’s Muzi Ntshingila confirmed to IOL that Manyi was relieved of his duties with immediate effect on 27 May 2025. Colleen Makhubele has been appointed as the new Chief Whip.

Manyi joined the party in August 2024, defecting from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Manyi removed with immediate effect

According to sources who spoke to IOL, Manyi was removed from his post due to internal politics.

"His arrogance finally caused him to fall on his sword. He fails to listen and protect his caucus and wants to shine in the media alone and not give anyone a chance," a senior party official told the publication.

Some also felt that he allowed EFF leader Julius Malema to overshadow the MK Party in Parliament. Malema recently fired a cheap shot at the official opposition, stating that no one listened to Jacob Zuma’s party in Parliament.

Mzwanele Manyi previously with the EFF, before he switched to the MK Party. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Manyi’s reported issues with Dr John Hlope

It has been previously reported that Manyi had issues with the party’s Deputy President, Dr John Hlope, with allegations surfacing that things got physical between the pair. On 15 February 2025, the MK Party denied that there were tensions between the two members.

The issues between the pair reportedly stemmed from Manyi giving Dr Hlope a speech to read at the State of the Nation Address instead of the one the deputy president penned.

South Africans weigh in on Manyi’s sacking

Social media users weighed in on Manyi’s ousting, with some joking that he would leave the party now that he had lost his position. Other South Africans argued that it was good news.

Xolani Hymnist Dywili said:

“He's going to leave the Zuma Party.”

Kgabo Mahlaba stated:

“He will leave the party because he was there to fill his stomach.”

Rubs Victor pondered:

“It seems like there's a fallout here. I wonder if he'll retain his position at Zuma Foundation.”

Simphiwe Mngadi said:

“Good. He thinks he is bright, yet he is dragging the party down by failing to adhere to simple things.”

Krish Pillay joked:

“The Chief Whip got whipped.”

Katleho Mositoane pondered:

“He fumbled his bag in the EFF and they wouldn't welcome him back. I wonder where next he'll sing for his supper.”

Yols Mnd stated:

“I never liked him. He has been very arrogant. Let him go.”

David Thobejane Kgaphola said:

“No, he was not good for that position.”

Matlhatsi Rsa Tlhatsi asked:

“Can he go back to EFF?”

Manyi calls for weekends to be working days

Briefly News reported that Manyi recently ruffled feathers when he proposed more working days in the week.

The former EFF member questioned why Saturdays and Sundays were not working days.

South Africans debated his statements, with some questioning the legality of his suggestions.

Source: Briefly News