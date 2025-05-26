Julius Malema has vowed to get justice for Eastern Cape youngster, CweCwe, even if it means pursuing a private prosecution

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader is unhappy that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped the case

The NPA decided not to charge anyone for the rape of the seven-year-old as it didn't have enough evidence to do so

Julius Malema has promised to pursue private prosecution to get justice for CweCwe. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

FREE STATE – Julius Malema isn’t going to let the CweCwe matter fade into obscurity.

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has promised to purse a pursue a private prosecution in the rape case of the little girl.

The seven-year-old girl, who has been referred to as CweCwe, was reportedly raped in October 2024, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped the case due to insufficient evidence.

CweCwe’s mother originally claimed that her daughter was raped on the premises of the Bergview Primary School on a specific day in October 2024.

That led to police naming the principal as a suspect, which led to public outrage and even protests across the country. After DNA samples were taken from him and other staff members, the NPA dropped the case and decided not to prosecute anyone.

Malema vows to seek justice for CweCwe

Following the outrage caused by the NPA’s decision to drop the case, Malema promised that he would get justice for the little girl.

Speaking to supporters in Ward 16 of Kwakwatsi, Free State, on Sunday, 25 May, Malema condemned the NPA’s decision, saying that children and women needed to be protected.

“Let’s protect our children and women, let’s make sure South Africa is safe for them,” he said.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets then promised that the EFF would pick up where the NPA left off.

“They took a decision not to prosecute people who raped Cwecwe. We are going to pursue private prosecution on behalf of the family, and we are going to make sure Cwecwe gets the best medical care so that she doesn’t relive the trauma she has experienced,” Malema vowed.

