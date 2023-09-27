South Africa is known as the protest capital of the world, witnessing thousands of protests annually

Dr Trevor Ngwane, a prominent activist, says the government has ignored the poor and favoured the rich which causes frustrations

South Africans blame the government for the high number of protests and say more are to come

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has been dubbed the protest capital of the world by the South African Human Rights Commission Pamphlet on Community Protests.

South Africans predict more protests in the future because of the government's inaction. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Thousands of protests are recorded annually, which is a huge concern for experts. Many of the protests have been about service delivery concerns. According to Mail & Guardian, the SAPS attended to 2 455 protests from July to September last year alone.

South Africa has let down poor communities

Dr Trevor Ngwane, the founding leader of the Anti-Privatisation Forum and the Soweto Electricity Committee, explained why South Africa is a protest-driven country.

The simple answer is capitalism. According to Ngwane, the South African government continues to fail citizens from poor backgrounds while favouring the rich.

The political and economic systems of South Africa force citizens to take to the streets to have their voices heard, but Ngwane said protests are not a long-term solution.

To rectify this, Ngwane says South Africa needs to adopt a new economic system, namely socialism.

South Africans frustrated with the government

Goodase Bafilwe saidL

"The government itself is a problem maker of protests generated from their promises that they are not doing. Yes, we see the number of protests, but how many promises are still outstanding from 1994."

Jay Sompisi Thol said"

"And mention that's the only way the government listens, without protesting, nothing will be done."

Sbonelo Mthembu said:

"More is still coming. We don't get anything without a strike anyway."

Mafika Holo Light Rekkie said:

"Still more to come."

Sirr Nick Ke Nna commented:

"More is still coming.. That's just a warning, people/communities are going to be in serious uproar... "

Bongani Mgubela said:

"The inefficiency of government, widespread corruption, and plans that don't get implemented cause people to lose hope and faith."

SAPS and Diepsloot residents clash as community revolts

Briefly News previously reported that the streets of Diepsloot, Johannesburg, have been engulfed by burning tires and angry residents protesting high crime levels they claim have turned the area into a warzone.

While the community has complained about the lack of police visibility, Tuesday, 20 June, the second day of the protest, is different. The area is filled with South African Police Service officers leading to a clash with protesting residents, Kaya 959 reported.

Even though police reportedly opened fire on the protestor, it has not damped their resolve, and they have vowed to continue their protest until their concerns are heard.

