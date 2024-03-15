Musical legend and producer Sello "Chicco" Thwala said his son, Longwe, is ready to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Longwe was allegedly in rehab and was left rehab on 8 March, and the South African Police Service fetched him to interview him

He also revealed that the state's prosecution wants Longwe to be a state witness in the trial that implicated Kelly Khumalo as the mastermind

South Africans are keen to hear what Longwe Thwala will say when he testifies in Senzo Meyiwa's trial. Images: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images and OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PRETORIA – Chicco Thwala revealed that his son was ready to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after he came out of rehab. Thwala said Longwe was also picked up by the police for questioning.

Longwe Thwala ready to testify

According to The South African, Thwala revealed that Longwe came out of rehab on 8 March and was shortly picked up by members of the South African Police Service. Thwala said that the state wanted his son to be a state witness in the murder. Thwala added that Longwe and Khumalo know who killed Senzo, and they were silent about who pulled the trigger.

What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa trial

The Senzo Meyiwa murder rocked the nation when he was killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo'sMeyiwa's mother

Seven years after the incident, five men were arrested for his murder, and the trial began

Recently, Kelly Khumalo was implicated as the possible mastermind behind Meyiwa's death

South Africans anticipating Longwe's testimony

South Africans commenting on @TheRealClementM's tweet had colourful views about what the announcement meant.

Mbo Junior asked:

"So why does he get picked up to testify?"

Tsitso09 wanted to know the following:

"When are they collecting Kelly?"

Andries Baloyi said:

"Even if they attempt to coach him, it will be futile. The truth is what we want to hear."

Londiwe Hadebe Hope remarked:

"This is all a publicity stunt."

The Rider asked:

"Is he arrested?"

