Four young boys were found dead after getting electrocuted by illegally connected electricity wires

The community strongly believes the tragedy could have been avoided if they were granted electricity

South Africans say the community should be blamed for the deaths because they were connected to electricity illegally

CAPE TOWN - An unimaginable tragedy has hit a small town outside Cape Town.

Four boys were reportedly electrocuted in Phillipi, just outside Cape Town. Images: Stock Photos/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Four young boys from Philippi, in the Western Cape, were killed after they were exposed to live wires from illegal connections.

Community blames the government for deaths of four kids

Community leader Collette Van Rensburg said the area had been dealing with flooding the night before the tragic deaths of the boys.

Speaking on eNCA, Van Rensburg said the community has been asking for electricity in the area for the past two years, but their pleas have been brushed aside.

"The saddest part was this could have been avoided. We've been crying for electricity in this area for months. We've got emails. We've been fighting with them for about two years to electrify the area. The authorities are just not listening," said Van Rensburg.

Van Rensburg added that the community has called Eskom to come to the damaged transformers for the past three months. She also alleged that the community had been denied services by the City of Cape Town because of private land issues.

In another story, GrounUp reported that a 32-year-old man, Zukile Komani, was electrocuted in flood water in Mfuleni after the Kuils River burst its banks due to heavy rains.

South Africans mortified by the deaths of young kids

@TherealMel_1 said:

"Such a tragic story."

@RichmanSekatane said:

"Electricians and safety officers of the municipalities must answer."

@TboozeSA said:

"This happens way too often. Children are always victims of illegal connections. The community also has a role to play in making sure there are safety measures."

@EdS_888 said:

"This is really sad … The price people pay for illegal connections. May the young souls rest in eternal peace."

@PhetoleAbubakar said:

"Cut all illegal connections to curb illegal activities happening there."

@LoRd_HIGHbury said:

"If it is because of illegal connections, then the killers are most likely in the crowd."

@SoYouThink4 said:

"Very sad news, our children should not be dying like this. The same community puts up these illegal connections, they are there but remain silent."

Illegal electricity connections kill 4 in Mpumalanga in separate incidents

Briefly News previously reported that the deaths of four people in Mpumalanga have spurred the police to issue a stern warning about illegal electricity connections.

The victims were all from the Tonga area and were electrocuted because people in the community decided to steal electricity from the municipality.

The most recent incident occurred on Monday, 13 February. In one incident, a 36-year-old woman was working in a field at approximately 12:30pm when she presumably sustained burns from a live electric cable.

