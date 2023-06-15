Ailing power utility Eskom has recorded a yearly revenue loss of R7bn in Gauteng due to electricity theft

The utility went on a drive to cut illegal connections in Alexandra, Johannesburg, to address the problem

An Eskom senior manager said that the lost revenue could be used to maintain the utility power plants

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is suffering insane financial losses because of electricity theft in South Africa.

Electricity theft in Gauteng costs Eskom R7bn in revenue every year. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

The embattled power utility revealed that it loses R7 billion yearly due to illegal connections in Gauteng alone. This means the province contributes immensely to the R22bn Eskom loses annually because of non-technical issues.

Eskom removes illegal connections in Alexandra, Johannesburg

As such, the utility went on a disconnection operation in Johannesburg on Thursday, 5 June, to remove illegal connections.

Eskom disconnected residents who were stealing electricity in Setjwetla settlement, Alexandra, TimesLIVE reported.

The operation formed part of the utility's business energy management and loss campaign in the province. The campaign aims to recover lost revenue as a result of the faulting of the utility's standard conditions of supply.

Eskom executive says money lost to illegal connections could be used to maintain plants

Gauteng senior manager for maintenance and operations Mashangu Shivambu said the utility is bleeding money that should be used to maintain its plants.

Shivambu added that the illegal connections create network faults leading to unscheduled outages after loadshedding.

According to BusinessDay, The senior manager claimed that if the power utility got rid of all illegal connections in Gauteng, loadshedding in South Africa would be lowered by two stages.

China donates 66 gigawatts of solar and wind power equipment to South Africa to combat loadshedding

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Republic of China has donated 66 gigawatts worth of solar and wind power equipment to South Africa to be installed in public facilities.

According to a The Citizen report, Chinese Ambassador to SA Chen Xiadong said at the inaugural China-South Africa New Energy Investment and Cooperation Conference in Sandton on Tuesday:

“China very much relates to the challenges here and we are ready to provide support to South Africa within our capacity.”

