The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has made moves to reduce loadshedding

Ramokgopa signed a deal with Mozambique that will see the neighbouring country supply 1000 MW to South Africa

South Africans are a bit weary about the deal and think there will be a lot of corruption involved

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has struck a deal with Mozambique that will help alleviate loadshedding this coming winter.

South Africa will start buying electricity from Mozambique. Images: @GovernmentZA & @Kgosientsho_R

The minister hosted Mozambique's Mineral Resources Minister, Carlos Zacarias, in Pretoria to discuss the deal on Monday, 12 June.

Mozambique to supply electricity to South Africa

According to EWN, Eskom will receive 1 000 megawatts of gas-fueled energy from Mozambique following a signed agreement between the two ministers.

With the additional power supply, Eskom can reduce rolling blackouts by one stage. This also means that South Africans will not have a harsh winter as the state-owned power utility initially anticipated.

Eskom's Eric Shunmagum stated that citizens could expect an easier winter. He added that it could be achieved by having enough diesel reserves and keeping breakdowns to less than 15 000.

Minister of Electricity to visit Vietnam

The Minister of Electricity's plan to alleviate loadshedding also includes going to Vietnam to get some tips on increasing generation capacity.

According to IOL, Vietnam has drastically increased capacity in the past 20 years, from 5 000MW in 2000 to 55 000 in 2020. The country has also added an additional 69 000MW to its national grid by gradually opening the electricity market to competition.

Ramakgopa said he would lead a team to Vietnam to learn more about how the country successfully implemented a feed-in tariff and policy that encourages renewable energy investment.

South Africans have mixed views about Mozambique supplying electricity to South Africa

@Fred32020840 said:

"More corruption."

@koolohindetv said:

"This is what African need, helping each other."

@Gee_2less said:

"I don't know if it is me or English. But how can Mozambique supply SA with electricity while Eskom generates electricity for them? Are they going to sell us the same electricity we sold to them?"

@SimphiweMotman said:

"It's good if it's going to see us through loadshedding. However, I'm wondering what kickbacks are the comrades going to picket out of all this."

@mamcewan said:

"I caan smell the corruption about to happen. Thieves. ANC."

@GyNieo1 said:

"After elections, we go back to default mode...they will terminate the contract. If ANC was really serious about solving electricity problems, they would focus on building more power stations and maintaining the current ones."

@djthamzasa said:

"ANC government never build a single dam, they built only two universities, built two non-functioning power stations that's why they are outsourcing even service delivery from other countries because they are a bunch of failures."

