Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa set tongues wagging with comments about how loadshedding will end

Ramokgopa said working on improving generation units and getting them online will help solve the crisis, not acts of God

The comments caused a stir online, with some south Africans claiming the only way to end loadshedding is by voting the ANC out

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - South Africa's Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says that loadshedding will not be ended through an act of God, no matter how hard South Africans pray.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the electricity crisis will not be resolved through prayer. Image: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

Ramokgopa's comments were inspired by the fast-approaching Easter season.

During a visit to the Lethabo Power Station in the Free State, the minister said that the electricity crisis will only end by improving the operational efficiency of units and getting them back online, TimesLIVE reported.

Ramakgopa also addressed how much loadshedding was costing South Africa, quoting statistics indicating that the economy has contracted by 1.3% and loses approximately R500 billion a year.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The electricity minister previously made waves by saying the Eskom problems have nothing to do with corruption but rather stem from technical flaws and structural design faults at power stations, Daily Maverick reported.

Electricity minister's comments spark debate among South Africans

Below is what people are saying:

@Joff11 commented:

"Also not gonna end while these ANC thieves are still around."

@Jason_Flye added:

"I’m shocked to read this."

@makhubedureube1 agreed:

"He is absolutely correct."

@mdm_58 said:

"He obviously doesn't know my God, for Him, ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE. AMEN."

@vicechairgp rebutted:

"What he really means is that as long as ANC theives are still in power, it will never be resolved."

@Thakhani_R slammed:

"They're just disrespecting God unprovoked SMH."

@_officialMoss requested:

"These guys never get tired of talking. Yoh. Can he just end loadshedding?"

Electricity minister says loadshedding reduction had nothing to do with EFF shutdown, Mzansi annoyed

Briefly News earlier reported that Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa scoffed at claims that the national shutdown influenced the decision to suspend loadshedding temporarily.

Eskom suspended power cuts from Friday, 17 March, until Wednesday, 22 March, due to an improvement in generation capacity. Ramokgopa said the move had nothing to do with the EFF protest.

Addressing the media at the Duvha Power Station in Mpumalanga, the minister said the protest was a once-off event that did not affect loadshedding, according to TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News