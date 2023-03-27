Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng climbed Skeleton Gorge on Table Mountain in Cape Town

The hike is part of the Trek4Mandela, which brings together inspired individuals from corporate and public backgrounds to assist in raising funds and creating awareness for the #Caring4Girls

The Trek4Mandela expedition was initiated and established by Richard Mabaso, Founder and CEO of the Imbumba Foundation

Professor Phakeng summits a mountain for charity. Images: @Justice_Seyisi/Twitter

Through persistence and perseverance, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng summited Skeleton Gorge as part of the Trek4Mandela campaign.

Phakeng climbed the mountain with other participants, which included attorney Thembalethu Seyisi. The climb is to raise awareness and funds for underprivileged girls.

The Skeleton Gorge trek ascends Table Mountain's eastern slopes until it reaches Maclear's Beacon, the mountain's highest point. It is 1 186 metres above sea level. The summit can be reached in around five hours of hiking. Yet, Phakeng and her colleagues completed it in just 4.5 hours.

The prof shared pictures and videos of her summit on Twitter.

She captioned the video:

"Success is built on persistence, patience and consistency."

Mzansi praises Professor Phakeng and team for reaching the pinnacle

People across the country were impressed by Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng's climbing skills. Netizens congratulated her on a well-done job but feared this was a dangerous trek.

Here are some of the comments:

@Malume_1995 said:

"Isn't dangerous? Lol that wind. Prof, where in Marapyane, did you grow up? Which extension? My granny might have been your teacher."

@FabAcademic said:

"Isn't dangerous? Lol that wind."

@Kwame2u commented

"So you are the ones helping these 50 something year old make us drool over her on the socials???"

@TheRealLovJones said:

"I'm sorry but is there anything you can't do. Your life is an inspiration. Thank you for sharing. We love you."

