An insider within the South African Police Service (SAPS) has made damning allegations of how much money has been spent on luxury cars

The source said R100 million has been spent on fancy cars such as Audi A3s and Gold GTIs, which have not been used since they were purchased

South Africans have raised concerns about the police's purchases and wonder why they didn't spend the money on police vans

PRETORIA - An insider in the South African Police Service (SAPS) has revealed that R100 million has been spent on luxury car purchases by the police since the 2020/2021 financial year.

The SA police have spent millions on fancy cars which are sitting idle at the SAPS headquarters in Pretoria. Images: Joern Pollex & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The insider spoke to the City Press about the purchases and said most of the expensive cars were bought for crime intelligence, such as undercover operations, have been idle since their purchase.

SAPS spends millions on fancy cars

According to The Citizen, the SAPS spent money on luxurious cars such as Audi A3 and A4 sedans, Golf GTIs, Ford Everest and Volkswagen Amarok bakkies, which are still parked at the police intelligence headquarters in Pretoria.

The publication notes that R12 million was spent on a few Ford Everest, which have forfeited their warranty because they have been idle for over a year.

The insider also indicated that R70 million was spent on cars that have not been allocated to anyone.

Police undercover unit faces challenges

The issue of cars not being allocated to undercover police officers is a huge concern within the crime intelligence community. The crime intelligence unit is accused of detrimental behaviour while claiming budget cuts.

The unit is accused of not paying rent at safe houses and forcing undercover cops to work at police stations, which has blown some people's covers.

The unit is also accused of having nightmarish processes when it comes to paying informers.

South Africans not shocked by SAPS spending millions on car

@hlubizer said:

"No wonder they can't even crack cable theft syndicates. "

@segodithomas said:

"Those syndicates are going to buy all those cars at the auction at a lower price."

@abematl said:

"Money laundering at its best."

@kmosebetsi said:

"They literally don't work, so not surprising that they'd buy cars and let them gather dust! On brand!"

@NNomvo said:

"I once saw a G-Wagon, tell me what South African police are doing with a G-Wagon, or they're trying to outdo their Dubai counterparts, instead of buying more police vans to pursue criminals, they want expensive luxurious cars, like the country's politicians who are driven in X5s."

@Ants2606 said:

"Fancy? And yet, when you call, there are always no police vans... Why didn't they get more for SAPS?"

Off-duty cop caught on camera using saps van for grocery shopping

Briefly News previously reported that an off-duty South African Police Service (SAPS) officer was caught red-handed, allegedly misusing state resources in Limpopo.

Armed with a smartphone, an unknown good Samaritan recorded the officer out and about running personal errands using an official SAPS van.

The video was posted on Twitter by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee and sparked a debate among South Africans.

