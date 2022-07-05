Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was released on parole after serving a third of his sentence

He was sentenced to five years imprisonment for kidnapping and assaulting his former girlfriend, her husband and her friend

Mdluli was not suitable for parole earlier because he was also accused of “gross abuse” in another case

JOHANNESBURG - Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli, who was serving a five-year sentence for kidnapping and assault, has been granted parole.

The Department of Correctional Services released him after serving a third of his sentence. Mdluli kidnapped and assaulted his former girlfriend, her husband and her friend in 1998.

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was released on parole. Image: Bongiwe Gumede/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mdluli and another former police officer, Mthembeni Mthunzi, abducted Oupa Ramogibe and his former girlfriend, Tshidi Buthelezi, and assaulted them at a police station, EWN reported.

The Department’s spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 that the minimum detention period for Mdluli ended in May, but because of a pending court case, he could not be considered for parole at the time.

Nxumalo said that Mdluli was not suitable for parole earlier because he was also accused of the “gross abuse” of a secret services account and granted bail of R10 000.

South Africans expressed disappointment in the justice system following Richard Mdluli’s parole:

@PolokoLekgari said:

“His case was a waste of time, they didn’t want to arrest him, they do as they want, nothing happens to them.”

@GI_Irvin posted:

“Parole. Ai the justice system of this country is interesting.”

@breathingwoman commented:

“The rot runs deeper than any wildest imagination.”

@Rms99201853 added:

“No surprise.”

Ex-crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli’s criminal trial won’t be funded by SAPS

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Investigating Directorate (ID) has reiterated that the South African Police Service (SAPS) will not fund the criminal trial of disgraced former top cop Richard Mdluli and his co-accused.

The ex-Crime Intelligence boss and his two former high-ranking police colleagues, Heine Barnard and Solomon Lazarus, appeared in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Barnard and Lazarus previously served as the supply chain manager and the chief financial officer (CFO). The trio reportedly looted Crime Intelligence’s secret slush fund, eNCA reported.

