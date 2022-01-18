Former top cop Richard Mdluli and his two co-accused will learn the trial date in the corruption case against them next month

Mduli, and former high-ranking policemen Heine Barnard and Solomon Lazarus, face corruption, fraud and theft charges

The three men allegedly looted a CI slush fund between 2008 and 2012, making off with a pretty penny for their ill-gotten efforts

TSHWANE - The Investigating Directorate (ID) has reiterated that the South African Police Service (SAPS) will not fund the criminal trial of disgraced former top cop Richard Mdluli and his co-accused.

The ex-Crime Intelligence boss and his two former high-ranking police colleagues, Heine Barnard and Solomon Lazarus appeared in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Barnard and Lazarus previously served as the supply chain manager and the chief financial officer (CFO), respectively. The trio reportedly looted Crime Intelligence's secret slush fund, eNCA reported.

"The court postponed the case to 22 February, where a trial date for the three men will be decided. Their former employer, SAPS, has rejected undertaking legal funding in the case against them," said the ID's spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

Mdluli and his co-accused are facing corruption, fraud and theft charges for allegedly looting of a CI slush fund in which, among others, Lazarus procured vehicles for Crime Intelligence from one of SAPS' service providers.

The crimes for which they've come under the microscope occurred between 2008 and 2012 when they were at the helm of CI services. The payments for which they received gratification also involved private Asian trips, the private use of witness protection houses, and the leasing out of Mdluli's private residence.

News24 reported that a warrant of arrest was activated against Mdluli, who failed to appear in court several times, despite being in custody.

Mdluli was sentenced to five years in prison for the kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe in 1999. Meanwhile, Lazarus was slapped with a 10-year term after he benefitted over R200 000 from Atlantis Motors for the sales of four vehicles.

