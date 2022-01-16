R38k worth of explosives seized from undocumented foreigners

R38 000 worth of explosives were found in the luggage of three Zimbabwean nationals who were trying to enter the country illegally

Six reels of detonating cord,50 units of connector capped fuses and 90 emulsion explosives

The suspects will appear before the Musina Magistrate’s Court to face charges of unlawful possession and the smuggling of explosives

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zimbabwean nationals who were stopped at the Beitbridge border post were found to be in the possession of R38k worth of explosives.

Police confiscated R38 000 worth of explosives from Zimbabwean nationals trying to illegally enter South Africa. Photo credit: South African Police

Source: Facebook

The explosives were seized by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). Captain Moses Semono of the Limpopo Joint Technical Headquarters said that the explosive might have been intended for ATM heists.

Three undocumented Zimbabweans were taken into custody following the discovery of the explosives.

Included with the explosives, the SANDF confiscated six reels of detonating cord and 50 units of connector capped fuses according to The Citizen.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The suspects were taken to the police station where their luggage was searched. The South African Police Services (Saps) bomb disposal unit took over the investigation.

TimeLIVE shared the news of the explosives being seized from the Zimbabwean nationals who were trying to enter the country illegally.

The suspects will appear before the Musina Magistrate’s Court and they have been charged with unlawful possession and the smuggling of explosives.

Bomb plot targeting key points discovered after Zuma parole announcement

Earlier, Briefly News reported that on Friday night, police officers discovered a large amount of explosive material in KwaZulu-Natal.

The explosives were allegedly intended to be used to destroy national key points following the announcement that Jacob Zuma would be forced to return to prison.

Following reliable information provided by an informant, police officers raided an abandoned house in Bruntvillewhere a large number of explosives were discovered.

The police suspect that the explosives were to be used to destroy the Mooi River Toll Plaza.

89 Viper boosters weighing 150g each, which are classified as high strength priming charges, were discovered.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said that these types of explosives are commonly used in cash-in-transit heists and ATM bombings.

Source: Briefly News