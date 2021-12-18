A bomb plot has been uncovered by the police following reliable information supplied by an informant

Explosives were discovered that were allegedly to be used to destroy national key points and create chaos following Jacob Zuma's return to prison

No arrests have been made yet and the police remain on high alert following the discovery

DURBAN - On Friday night, police officers discovered a large amount of explosive material in KwaZulu-Natal.

The explosives were allegedly intended to be used to destroy national key points following the announcement that Jacob Zuma would be forced to return to prison.

89 explosive charges were discovered at an abandoned house in Mooi River. Photo credit: @pascoeinvestigations

Source: Facebook

Following reliable information provided by an informant, police officers raided an abandoned house in Bruntvillewhere a large number of explosives were discovered.

The police suspect that the explosives were to be used to destroy the Mooi River Toll Plaza.

89 Viper boosters weighing 150g each, which are classified as high strength priming charges, were discovered according to IOL.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said that these types of explosives are commonly used in cash-in-transit heists and ATM bombings according to News24

