Newly appointed EFF MP Mzwanele Manyi believes the party has a chance to defeat the ANC in the 2024 General Election

Manyi pointed to the party's one million strong membership and compared its potential to Zimbabwe's opposition leader Nelson Chamisa's success

While Manyi and some EFF supporters are optimistic, others have reservations about the party's chances

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Mzwanele Manyi believes he has joined the right political organisation that stands a chance beat the African National Congress (ANC) next year.

EFF MP Mzwanele Manyi believes his new political home has the potential of winning elections next year. Images: y Gallo Images / The Times / Alon Skuy & Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

According to the Daily Maverick, Manyi ditched the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for the EFF and was quickly promoted to MP a month after joining the Red Berets.

Mzawanele Manyi says the EFF will shock Mzansi

Manyi shared his beliefs about the EFF's potential to win the 2024 General Election in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

The former head of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said if Zimbabwe's opposition leader Nelson Chamisa can rival the long-standing Zanu-PF, then the EFF can move from 10% to 51% next year.

He added that since the EFF has over 1 million registered party members, each member would need to convince 10 people to vote for the EFF for the party to succeed.

He wrote:

"The EFF is going to surprise many. If Chamisa could go from nothing to just under 50% (noting their claims for rigging). Why can't the EFF go from 10% to 51%+? The EFF has more than 1m audited members. If every one of us in the EFF can convince just 10 people, we are done."

South Africans give mixed relations to EFF's potential to win elections

While many EFF supporters shared the same sentiments as Manyi, some gave various reasons why they believe the Red Berets would not achieve an over 12% vote next year.

Some felt that the EFF was still not listening to what South Africans want by advocating for an open border policy.

@trailerpointsa said:

"The universities are now under EFFSC, the youth can't be fooled anymore, and things are turning the other way around."

@hlubizer said:

"Chamisa is more mature than Malema. He also cares about Zimbabweans. Unlike your illegal immigrants loving motormouth. You know that, but you're trying to be relevant."

@NOCOFFE5 said:

"EFF will lose 10 seats in parliament, keep dreaming, though."

@manxa_iT said:

"The so-called 'open border policy' will continue to be costly. They will never move above 12% since they do not listen to the citizens' cries on the matter."

@LindaShabalala3 said:

"EFF won't get more than 40% in 2024, but they will get more votes than the ANC. This has already been proven by local elections and the university votes . ANC has rejected its members by going against its mandate, as a result, we are voting EFF to implement change."

@MthunziLKDwanya said:

"Whilst I appreciate EFFs challenge to the ruling ANC. I also believe that they are no different really. All that parties represent are business interests of one kind or another. Is there one with gusto to challenge their business partner whilst retaining their support ‍♂️"

Julius Malema divides Mzansi with confidence EFF will win 2024 elections

Briefly News previously reported that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema got South Africans talking after expressing his confidence that the EFF will govern after the 2024 elections.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, 27 August, Malema said he would not accept anything but an outright victory in the much-anticipated polls. The EFF leader's expectations are a bit of a tall order.

While the party has grown in number and popularity since it was established 10 years ago, a 50% haul in the polls is a great leap from the 10.80% the Red Berets garnered in the 2019 elections.

