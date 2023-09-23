The South African Police Service (SAPS) is ready to serve and protect the heritage long weekend

The national police spokesperson explained that the SAPS will be more visible than usual during the festive time

Many people were not optimistic after hearing that police would be more readily available for the Heritage weekend

SAPS is determined to make sure that the Heritage long weekend goes over smoothly in the country. The national service spokesperson Athlenda Mathe issued a warning for anyone who has sinister plans during Heritage Day.

SAPS are determined to make their presence felt during the Heritage long weekend. Image: Gallo Images/Guillenm Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

The Heritage long weekend is a cause for celebration, and the South African police service has a big job ahead. Various SAPS staff members also warned the public about the risks of the weekend.

SAPS to increase activity on Heritage Day long weekend

The South African police service spokesperson told SABC News that the police force plans to make an impact during the Heritage long weekend. Mathe said that officers will be ready to respond to serious emergencies through more police visibility and intelligence-based operations.

SAPS warns road users during heritage long weekend

Western Cape MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie spoke to SABC News and encouraged road users to drive with caution during the heritage long weekend. The MEC explained that the weekends result in more cars on the road and collisions.

Mr Mackenzie highlighted that there would be zero tolerance for reckless driving, speeding or drinking while behind the wheel.

South Africans react to SAPS's vow for Heritage day

After seeing SAP's plans for Heritage weekend, people were not optimistic. Many people commented that most police officers seek bribes, aka 'cool drink money'.

Mbekela Mkhize Lihle commented:

"Why they didn't mention cooldrink as a requirement for South African drivers."

Mamlondo Bhele Sikimani wrote:

"We always want them, not only on holidays and Long weekends."

Çãtãlæyä Nana Läkã Mphàhlélé said:

"Visibility to rob people of their last money mxm."

Khaya TakaSiya NoEnzo joked:

"Who's never ready for cool drinks."

Benson Molandi added:

"They will be a rich shame."

Bee Kay Boikanyo Kgotso argued:

"Not only for this weekend, but it should be done every day, and we need to hear the story of those four police trainees who were caught using drugs in Phillips College last week."

"Must we celebrate?": SA bitter as Eskom grants loadshedding-free long weekend

Briefly News previously reported that Eskom once again promised people they would not experience loadshedding for Heritage Day. South Africa's biggest electricity supplier sometimes makes exceptions and avoids loadshedding.

After hearing Eskom's plan to get rid of loadshedding for a few days, South Africans had a lot to say. Many had speculations about how Eskom controls the electricity supply.

Briefly News reported that Eskom suspended loadshedding for Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral. The electricity supplier will do the same for the Heritage Day long weekend.

