Loop taxi services will be launching in the City of Cape Town, and it is good news for commuters

The app aims to eliminate the need for passengers to use cash for payments for taxi fares

The service, founded by Imtiyaaz Riley, will initially operate on the Mitchells’ Plain to Bellville route, and some South Africans are excited

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is ready to pilot a new taxi service that will remove the stress of counting cash while sitting in the front seat.

Taxi commuters in Cape Town will now enjoy cashless taxi rides thanks to Loop taxi services. Images: Peter Titmuss/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images & Stock Photo/Getty Images

Imtiyaaz Riley founded the Loop taxi service from Manenberg on the Cape Flats. It will be operational in Mitchells’ Plain to Bellville route, the first route to be digitised.

New taxi services won't use hard cash

According to SABC News, using the app is quite simple. Users will have to register their details on the Loop taxi service, and after that, they can tap their bank cards or cell phones to pay for their rides.

Riley says four taxi associations are already on board and use the app. He also told the publication that over 3 000 users have signed up to use Loop taxi services.

Speaking to GroundUP, Riely said he got the idea to develop the technology after seeing the challenges experienced by customers and taxi drivers of the Manenberg Taxi Association, where his father is also a member.

South Africans welcome the Loop taxi services app

Freddy Mothibi said:

"The front seat is all mine now."

PastorKatlego Mathebula said:

"Taxi drivers won't like this one"

Mo Lee Fee commented:

"Pretoria once used the same system in the early 2000s. It didn't run for long, but people had to revert back to the money system. I hope that they'll overcome whatever challenges that led to the failure in Pretoria."

Thabo Pike said:

"This was done by PTA - Jozi taxis. It became a stressful exercise, and you had to wait in 2 queues. One for buying the tag and the other for waiting for taxis."

Nkateko Mashimbye said:

"Let's just hope this online system in which you pay, it won't have network problems sometimes."

Tar Lamza Lamani said:

"Finally, We will sit in front now. Thank goodness "

Taxi with calculator taped to dashboard gives Mzansi the giggles

Briefly News previously reported that an online user @Thembisile_Q posted a photo of a calculator taped on the dashboard of a taxi, which has Mzansi peeps in stitches as they related to the importance of the maths device.

Anyone who has ever been in the front seat of a taxi is likely to have experienced being tasked to count the total taxi fare for the driver and accurately calculate the passengers’ change.

While it may sound simple, in reality, it can end up being quite confusing when people pay different amounts and require change before they have to jump off at their destination.

