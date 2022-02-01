A young woman took to social media to share a photo of a calculator taped on the dashboard of a taxi

She said it was her best ride yet as the maths device helped a great deal in calculating the commuters’ change and total taxi fare

Taxi maths is a pet peeve that many South Africans can relate to so it was no wonder that the tweet gained a lot of traction

An online user @Thembisile_Q posted a photo of a calculator taped on the dashboard of a taxi which has Mzansi peeps in stitches as they related to the importance of the maths device.

A woman shared a photo of a calculator taped on the dashboard of a taxi saying it was her best ride yet. Image: @Thembisile_Q / Twitter

Source: Twitter

Anyone who has ever been in the front seat of a taxi is likely to have experienced being tasked to count the total taxi fare for driver as well as accurately calculate the passengers’ change. While it may sound simple, in reality it can end being quite confusing when people pay different amounts and require change before they have to jump of at their destination.

It is no wonder that many people dread this task and tend avoid the front seat altogether. However, for @Thembisile_Q her recent ride seemed to have been a breeze when the taxi had a calculator to assist with the change calculations.

She captioned the tweet:

“Best taxi I've ever been on.”

Taxi math made easy

Most of her followers reacted in agreement and suggested that more taxi drivers should follow suit. On the other hand, however, other users said this was unnecessary. Check out their comments on the post:

@Lumukanda_ said:

“They must at least all do this. We are not their cashiers.”

@TshepoRase

“Good but taxi maths is not a problem. Problem is those people who will tell you we 3 and I have already taken my change so make it 7 Hehehehe.”

@Godfrey76918097 wrote:

“Angie products use calculators. Real taxi drivers don't need a calculator and you will never be short-changed nor will ever they short-changed themselves.”

@lungam19 commented:

“The best way to solve taxi maths is to give the driver his total amount and give the rest of the money back to the passengers.”

@royal_pringle reacted:

“Ask the driver how much his money is... give him after all the collections. Ignore everybody calling out for change...then ask them after who needs change.”

@NdesiLwandile said:

“This should be compulsory in all these minibus taxi. Ngeke phela siyaShona.”

