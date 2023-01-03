The Safer Festive Season Operational Plan by the South African Police Service (SAPS) has produced great results

The police were able to make thousands of arrests related to drunk driving, sexual offences and so much more

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola says operations will carry on in the new year

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has been hard at work over the December period as part of the Safer Festive Season Operational Plan campaign.

The police have kept South African streets over the festive season. Image: Guillem Sartorio

The police have arrested close to 3000 undocumented foreign nationals as a result of the campaign. Through the operations, the police also made thousands of arrests related to drunk driving and drug-related crimes.

According to EWN, 1 200 people were arrested for illegal alcohol sales, while over 600 people were nabbed for drunk driving.

With the great progress made by the police, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola stated these operations would continue into the new year as they are aimed at keeping the public safe.

Here is a breakdown of the arrests according to The Citizen:

No. of suspects Reason for arrest 2940 Undocumented, illegal foreign nationals 2729 Drug-related crimes 1284 Illegal dealing of alcohol 628 Driving under the influence of alcohol 305 Murder 527 Sexual offences 31 Kidnapping

The police also seized 445 firearms, 7219 rounds of ammunition and 9 444 explosives. In addition, SAPS recovered 244 stolen vehicles.

In a statement issued on the SAPS website, Masemola stated he is happy with the progress made by the police through their operations and how they have tackled Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) related cases.

Masemola noted that the police prevented and combated aggravated robberies, enhanced border security and enforced legislation and by-laws while keeping the roads safe.

