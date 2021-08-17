South Africans who are currently in Afghanistan in the wake of the political turmoil in the country are encouraged to contact South African authorities

The Department of International Relations and Co-operation says some contact with citizens has already been made

South Africa's government has made the call for law and order to be restored in Afghanistan and for human rights to be protected

JOHANNESBURG - South African authorities say that contact has been made with South African citizens that are currently in Afghanistan in the wake of the takeover by the Taliban on Sunday.

The Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) has been in communication with the South African High Commission in Pakistan and indicated that plans to return South Africans home were in motion, according to TimesLIVE.

South African citizens currently in Afghanistan have made contact with the Department of International Relations and Co-operations. Image: John Macdougall

Source: Getty Images

South African citizens who also wished to escape Afghanistan and return to South Africa are encouraged to contact the South African High Commission or Dirco to make arrangements.

They can do so by either emailing the South African High Commission at islamabad.consular@dirco.gov.za or calling +92 304 371 1869. Calls can be made to Dirco on 012 351 100

The department's spokesperson Clayson Monyela says that the South African government is aware of the situation currently unfolding in Afghanistan including the displacement of thousands of people attempting to flee the country.

According to a report by EWN, the South African government have called for peace in Afghanistan.

They have also called on military personnel to do their best to protect citizens as well exercise restraint where possible. Dirco has also called for law and order to be restored in the country and the human rights of citizens as well as foreigners in Afghanistan to be protected.

