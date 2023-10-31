Hope Mbhele travelled to France to see the Springboks defending the Rugby World Cup title in the final test

The Umkhokha actress gave her fans a glimpse of the electrifying energy at the stadium and Paris streets after the Bokke won

The screen siren said witnessing the historic victory was one of the greatest experiences in her life

Hope Mbhele, Faf de Klerk and Lukhanyo Am in Paris, France. Image: @hope_mbhele

Source: Instagram

Hope Mbhele jetted to France to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup final that took place on Saturday 28 October.

She recently took to Instagram to share the vibrant atmosphere in Paris after the Bokke's victory.

Hope supports the Springboks

The Shaka iLembe star posted photos and videos of her joyous moments. Hope is seen donning the Springboks jersey and proudly waving the South African flag.

Springboks defeat New Zealand

Several clips display her at the Stade de France, watching our local heroes defeat New Zealand. She described the exhilarating experience of seeing the Spingboks become the first country to win the World Cup four times:

"Proudly South African. What a time. What a team. What a nation."

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi raves about Hope's trip

Hope's supporters appreciated the posts and raved about her Paris adventure and the colourful characters she met along the way.

See some of the comments below:

@zama_gambushe_y said:

"Waze wasimela dali, the energy is top notch."

@sheiskamo mentioned:

"Next world cup ngihamba nawe. You’re such a vibe!"

@chullu_october commented:

"Frame 4 is my favourite.❤️"

@pearl_cekwana posted:

"The kisshe is so happy."

@lindiwe_doobear commented:

"Frame 4, I love it! Abelungu badakiwe siyamosha."

@sivemabuya wrote:

"Ngicela 4 years from now don't leave me. We are going together please!"

@carolofori added:

"The man behind you on the train."

@vernonkhowa mentioned:

"You should have sung louder.That guy is not having it."

