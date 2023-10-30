Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu jetted to Paris to experience the Rugby World Cup festivities up close

The romantic trip was also a treat to celebrate Stephanie's birthday who turned a year older on Sunday

The Skeem Saam actor shared pictures and videos of their adventures and penned his lovely wife a bday message

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu travelled to France to soak up the Rugby World Cup energy.

The trip doubled as a birthday celebration for Stephanie, who turned 33 years old on 29 October. and their adventures appeared to be quite exciting.

Stephanie Ndlovu's bday celebrations

The Skeem Saam star shared their vacation moments on Instagram, and fans swooned over the photos and videos.

He also took the opportunity to express his love for his wife highlighting what an incredible woman she is.

"This whole week we celebrate you, my lovely wife, we honour the super-hero you are, the amazing woman you are, the best wife I could ever dream of, the best mother a child could ever have, the best daughter both my parents and your parents could ever hope for, the best friend any of your friends could ever know, and ultimately, GOD’s favourite child!"

Rugby World Cup excitement

In the pictures, the couple was proudly sporting Springbok jerseys and waving the South African flag, demonstrating their support for the national rugby team.

The post also shows the lovebirds watching the historic rugby final where the Springboks successfully defended their championship with rugby fans at a bar in Paris.

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi posts birthday messages for Stephanie

Check out some of the comments below:

@kaitlynnyoni said:

"Happy birthday to your lovely beautiful wife."

@mmago_banyana wrote:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful wife❤️"

@amara.movez commented:

"Aw this is a beautiful caption fam. More blessings to yall."

@thatotsoaeli stated:

"Happy birthday to our queen. ❤️Hope you had the best bday ever. God's blessing over you young lady.""

@laced_bunch shared"

"Not Me sharing my b.day with @miss_sandows & @ebenetzebeth."

@moistcakes_kg added:

"Happy birthday to your lovely wife, omotle lenna keya mo rata."

@marvelousmurendi stated:

"Happy cake day my people.❤️"

@star.dust_97 noted:

"Happy birthday to our lovely Mrs Ndlovu.❤️"

