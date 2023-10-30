Lynn Forbes emotionally celebrated the Springboks' Rugby World Cup win in France on her Instagram, expressing that she knew her son AKA would be proud of the victory

AKA had been a vocal supporter of the Springboks before his tragic death earlier in the year

Fans shared heartwarming responses on Lynn Forbes' post, expressing their love and support for her and her late son

Lynn Forbes was among the many South Africans who headed to their social media to celebrate the Springboks' win at the just-ended Rugby World Cup in France. AKA's mom also penned a touching message to her late son who was a proud supporter of the team.

Lynn Forbes pens emotional tribute to AKA after the Springbok's win

South Africans were over the moon after winning the Rugby World Cup at the Rugby World Cup in France. Many celebrities have been sharing congratulatory messages to the team.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, AKA's mother Lynn Forbes also said she was thinking about her late son following the Springboks' historic win. Glammy noted that she knew that her son, who was gunned down in February this year would be celebrating the Springboks' win. She wrote:

"I carry your face on my neck, close to my heart ❤️ You are with us in spirit my boy and I know just how proud you are of the Bokke!!! "

Fans celebrate the Springboks' win with Lynn Forbes

Anyone who knew AKA knew he was very vocal about his support for the Bokke. The rapper always showed his support on social media. Many headed to Lynn Forbes' page to share heartwarming responses.

@honeymoon1969 said:

"My favourite track ❤️ Love you eternally Kiernan"

@chef_chowciao wrote:

"What a beautiful and intense game it was "

@virginialeonard58 added:

"Your baby is always with you and watching over you and the family always ❤️❤️"

@portieeaa noted:

"First thing she did was kiss her baby, yoh I'm not crying, I'm no crying, I'm not crying!!"

@gail.cathy noted:

"Yhoo you make me cry mama the way you loved your boy and still do God be with you always "

