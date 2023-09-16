A video on TikTok went viral after people got to see the set of one of the most popular soapies in South Africa

The TikTok post was a hit as many people had reactions to seeing where Skeem Saam is filmed

Online users commented on the video expressing disbelief after seeing the world they are so used to on-screen

Skeem Saam is one of the most watched shows in Mzansi, and the fictional world convinces people. A viral clip showing where they create TV magic went viral.

TikTok video of ‘Skeem Saam’ left Mzansi peep upset after seeing the behind-the-scenes. Image: @ana.ndra2

Source: TikTok

People were divided to see a video showing the set of Skeem Saam. The video shows three cast members on the show getting ready for work, including Dieketseng Mnisi as Ma Ntuli.

TiK ToK video of Skeem Saam goes viral

@ana.ndra2 posted a video showing actresses walking on set, Dieketseng and Pretty, aka Lerato Marabe from Skeem Saam. The video shows the various houses depicted in the South African hit TV series.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to seeing Skeem Saam's houses

Many people commented on the video, expressing their disbelief over the TV set. Netizens commented that they thought it was a real house because they could see into the street.

Kamohelo Moloi said:

"LEHASA’S APARTMENT IS PROBABLY NEXT DOOR."

Thebetsile wrote:

"Ruined my Skeem Saam experience."

Sethuu_s commented:

"Thought it was real because we see a street when they open the kitchen door."

Anandra, the creator replied:

"No, because I expected to see the house I usually see."

gajenitv wondered:

"I'm wondering about the double-story Kwaito is building."

Skeem Saam is beloved South African show

Skeem Saam is one of the most-watched South African shows. Many people are always eager to rave about the show.

