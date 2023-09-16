Beloved actress Joyce Skefu suffered a stroke that she has slowly been recovering from, and many were excited over news about her

The iconic TV star faithfully shared updates with her fans, and many missed her on their TV screens

Best known for her role in Scandal, rumours are swirling that the actress may be back on the same show

Joyce Skefu, aka Maletsatsi on Scandal, is sorely missed, and news about a possible return left fans excited. The actress appeared in various South African series, including Muvhango.

Joyce Skefy is making a possible comeback to 'Scandal' after surviving a stroke, and many were gassed by the news. Image: @joyceskefu

Source: Instagram

The iconic South African actress survived a stroke in 2022. Since then, she has been updating her face that she's doing better, and her possible return to TV excites many people.

Joyce Skefu is expected to make Scandal! return in 2024

Hit TV series Scandal! may have another addition to its cast, which is a familiar face. This isn't TV actress was missing across the South African television.

Unnamed sources by Tiem News claim that the actress will be back on the screen on Scandal and will allegedly start shooting at the end of 2023. The publication reported that the actress' on-screen appearance is likely to only come in 2024 since producers have even had time to recover.

Fans react to Scandal! actress possible return

Many people were in disbelief that they could soon see their fave, Joyce Skefu on screen. While some celebrated, a few commented that they would believe the good news when she appeared on screen.

Briefly News contacted Joyce Skefu and Scandal to confirm the news and waits for their response.

Alina Bhuqa commented:

"When? I can't wait."

Florence Rahlogo wrote:

"I'll believe it when I see her on screen."

Melindah Mwape added:

"Good news."

Nah Leh Dih gushed:

"I love this woman with all my heart."

Tëbætsø Màtaü Màchîkæ remarked:

"I only loved her on Muvhango as Doris, you must never."

