A video shows an elderly woman who was performing an Isizulu banger by Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa. Many people could not help but be amused after seeing her effort.

A woman in a TikTok video was performing 'Asibe Happy' by DJ Maphorisa at Kyalami Estates. Image: @skanaiq

Source: TikTok

The video of the lady singing received more than 45,000 likes. Many people commented, and most had compliments for the older lady.

Woman's isiZulu song rendition goes viral

A video posted by @skanaiq shows an elderly lady singing Asibe Happy. In the video, the lady was on stage performing for a crowd.

Watch the clip below:

TikTok users joke about woman's isiZulu cover

Many people thought the video was heartwarming. Netizens commented they loved that the lady was trying to sing in a South African language.

Nel said:

"At least she tried."

Dumisani Ndala commented:

"It’s the effort for me!"

Ginahpebbles wrote:

"Asibe happy that went to English medium."

BXNKE_M. added:

"Can't hate, this was solid."

Banju joked:

"Why is she singing it in Afrikaans."

People love to see others learn different languages

Online users are always delighted to see when someone learns a language different from their own. One man went viral for speaking isiZulu with native fluency.

