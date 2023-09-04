Lira's fans were left emotional after the award-winning South African singer performed a beautiful song on stage

The singer recently made headlines when she had an emotional interview with radio and TV host Relebongile Mabotja

Fans said Lira's beautiful performance was proof that God can make the impossible happen

Lira's road to recovery after suffering a stroke has not been an easy one, but she is getting better and her fans are there for her every step of the way. The star recently left Mzansi emotional when she took to the stage to perform for the first time after suffering from a stroke.

Lira's stunning performance left her fans emotional.

Source: Instagram

Lira takes to the stage for the first time

South Africans were surprised to see their favourite African Barbie Lira hit the stage and do what she does best, for the first time after suffering a stroke.

The singer has shared her journey on social media, explaining that she lost the ability to speak and had to learn everything all over again.

A video shared on social media by a user with the handle @kekeletso_Ma showed the singer taking to the stage and singing while her fans cheered her on.

Lira's fans respond to her performance

Social media users could not believe that Lira hit the stage and performed, weeks after her moving interview with Relebongile Mabotja. Peeps said they loved that the star was getting better and could perform again.

@BoityBanks said:

"I would have bawled if I was there… no long she struggled with speech "

@Zeeigh_Gwane added:

"Ohh wow! God is great❤️"

@Wu_Thandz_Clan wrote:

"This just made me teary ♥️"

@Babeswitdaheat commented:

"A gift from God is a gift is a gift is a gift is a gift and NOONE can take it from you. It remains with you in spirit. God is good! Great testimony this. Thanks for sharing."

@MamakaNana_TM added:

"A friend who attended shared the video last night, it had me in my feels "

Lira gets candid about her 5-month recovery after suffering from stroke while in Germany

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lira has opened up about her recovery journey after suffering a stroke while abroad. This comes five months after she began healing and regaining her speech.

Taking to Instagram, Lira expressed her gratitude for her survival. She also informed her devoted fans that she has improved her speech and writing since her last update in June.

