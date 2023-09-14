South Africa's original "IT" girl, Nonhle Thema, has opened the lid about her past mistakes and losing her socialite status

She was sitting with Thembekile Mrototo on Showmax's candid Unfollowed about her dethroning

Social media users were impressed with her owning up, saying the episode was one of the best by far

Speaking to Briefly News, she talked about how her future endeavours will be an instruction from God

Nonhle Thema revealed details surrounding her dethroning on the latest episode of 'Unfollowed' by Showmax. Images: @nonhle_thema

Once South Africa's most popular girl, Nonhle Thema, has opened up about how she lost her status as Mzansi's number-one socialite years before the concept of being an influencer became a thing.

Nonhle Thema gets candid on Unfollowed

The original influencer who rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's best was the recent guest on Unfollowed on Showmax. Speaking to the host, Thembekile Mrototo, she owned up about how fame controlled her.

She said:

“I lost a lot of endorsements, and that means I kind of lost money, maybe 10 million in one go. I lost a lot of money.

"The ego was running with me. I was so full of myself, I was so self-absorbed at that time. I was such a horrible person. I became a monster right in front of myself, in front of the world.”

Here's a snippet of the episode posted by @Muzi_ndziba on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Nonhle Thema dedicates her life to God

Nonhle Thema's interview revealed how wise she has grown to be. When Briefly News asked about a possible TV comeback. She responded that she now has higher powers to consult with:

"If God leads me back, I shall follow. I don’t make decisions on my own anymore, I consult with God only He knows what is best for me."

Social media reacts to Nonhle Thema's confessions on Unfollowed

Netizens had interesting opinions about the confessions made in the episode. While some judged her harshly, others were optimistic about her return to showbiz:

@Mandymatsinhe learned a lesson:

"Nonhle Thema is a reminder of how much you can lose by responding and giving energy to people who stand to lose nothing lana. Losing 10m plus at the time."

@JoyMkhize_ was appreciative:

"Nonhle Thema’s episode on Unfollowed is actually worth the watch. She might be the only person so far, whose been real and has taken accountability."

@TumiPowerhouse said:

“'I moved away from the anointing, and that’s when I met the devil'-Nonhle Thema on #unfollowedshowmax Don’t move away from your anointing."

@TboozeSA noticed:

"Nonhle Thema seems to be at peace with herself. Like she’s healed. Not defensive at all."

@Tshepi_Mshengu praised:

"Nonhle Thema has grown so much, man. Her interview on #UnfollowedShowmax, just beautiful to watch. The accountability? I love it for her."

@Whydntyouluvme was not impressed:

"Nonhle Thema still isn’t taking full accountability for her actions. She’s blaming the devil, fake friends and haters. BORED!"

Lady Zamar talks about cancel culture on Unfollowed

In a related story on Briefly News, singer Lady Zamar was the first guest on the show, where she spoke about how she got cancelled after claiming that fellow artist Sjava physically assaulted her.

She told Briefly News that she was now ready to move on to the next stage of her life and put Sjava behind her for good so she could focus on her music.

