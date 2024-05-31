The Skeem Saam actor Sicelo Buthelezi was recently harassed by a fan at a garage

The star shared a tweet that a guy harassed and called him the Skeem Saam rapist

Many fans and followers had mixed reactions to Sicelo Buthelezi being harassed by a fan

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Sicelo Buthelezi got harassed by a fan. Image: @seekay_sa

Source: Instagram

Former Gomora actor Sicelo Buthelezi recently had an experience with a fan who judged him for a character he plays on TV.

Skeem Saam actor Sicelo Buthelezi gets harassed by a fan

Sicelo Buthelezi has cemented his place as one of the most talented stars in South Africa.

Recently, the actor was harassed by a fan at an unknown garage. The star shared a tweet on his Twitter (X) page that when he went to a garage, a fan greeted him and called him the Skeem Saam rapist, leaving Sicelo Buthelezi a bit hurt by what he said.

Buthelezi joined Skeem Saam this year as Tobias "Tobby" Maswahla, a mischievous university student.

The star wrote on Twitter (X):

"Just walked inside a garage and the guy standing next in line greets me like “Eyy ke wena rapist ya #SkeemSaam” kinda felt something inside hey …I’m just an actor bro…"

See the post below:

Fans react to Sicelo being harassed

Many fans and followers had mixed reactions to Sicelo Buthelezi being harassed by a fan. See the comments below:

@Ms_Elljay commented:

"Yoh, sorry. Hopefully it doesn't stay with you like this man."

@bushy_cor mentioned:

"That's a great compliment it means you are killing the character."

@AfrikanChefZA replied:

"Atleast you didn't get slapped like Pamela Nomvete for her role as Ntsiki Lukhele."

@Magoro_om wrote:

"Askies teddy, people sometimes forget that it’s acting."

@Makgabu21 said:

"That’s a compliment bro….you are killing your role."

@thabang_tsele responded:

"Comes with the job! Hade, to us this side, you will always be Teddy!"

