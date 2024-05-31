South African reality TV star DJ Zinhle has temporarily shut down her Era By DJ Zinhle store at Menlyn Mall

The news of the star's store closing down was shared by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula

Many fans and followers on social media had a lot to say after the news of the DJ's store closing down

Era by DJ Zinhle Menlyn Mall store closes its doors temporarily. Image: @djzinhle

South African DJ and reality TV star DJ Zinhle became a hot topic again on social media regarding one of her stores.

Era By DJ Zinhle in Menlyn Mall temporarily shuts down

The famous DJ and producer Zinhle had social media buzzing after her statement regarding the youth, saying that they are unemployable.

The star, who faced backlash for what she had said about young people in Mzansi, recently had her Era By DJ Zinhle store at Menlyn Mall temporarily shut down, mentioning that they are looking forward to moving to a larger store.

The news of her shop shutting down was shared by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"DJ Zinhle Mahosana to shut down her lil Era By DJ Zinhle store at Menlyn Mall with an excuse of 'moving to a bigger space'. Truth is Era By DJ Zinhle as a store isn't profitable.Your honour, she's lying, not when ya'll not employable but her lil shop ain't profitable."

See the post below:

Netizens react to DJ Zinhle's store shutting down

Many fans and followers responded to the news of the star closing her store temporarily. See some of the comments below:

@Ori_RSA wrote:

"Now she will see that we are all unemployable but in different angles and levels. We stand wity Menlyn Mall in these difficult times."

@TMNLMNKRL responded:

"Plus she talks too much."

@OumaliciousM said:

"The store was forever empty, but when we said it, we were asked if we don't know "Online shopping" naa."

@JuliaMakitla39 commented:

"My people never disappoint."

@LadyMonzokie mentioned:

"Now, she will start respecting the unempoyable South Africans."

@aquariangodcomp responded:

"It's always empty in there."

SA trolls DJ Zinhle's Dubai girls' trip without Pearl Thusi

Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi was missing in action when the girls took on Dubai recently. This left many people wondering what exactly happened between her and DJ Zinhle.

Africa's top female DJ, as crowned by DJane, DJ Zinhle, along with her gal pals Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena, Thabsie, and Kwesta's wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, all went on a girls' trip to Dubai.

