Limpopo-born hitmaker King Monada is the owner of a multimillion-rand car collection

His most recent purchases include an orange Ford Ranger Raptor, which completed his already flashy garage

The Malwedhe hitmaker recently purchased a McLaren, and he took it for a spin in Limpopo

King Monada recently bought a Ford Ranger Raptor. Image: King Monada

A list of King Monada's cars

Limpopo-born hitmaker King Monada has very expensive taste. The singer owns a multimillion-rand car collection that ranges from Mercedes Benz to BMW.

According to The South African, Monada owns two Mercedes-Benz vehicles, a V-Class, worth R2.2 million and a C63 AMG.

Mondada is also the proud owner of a BMW M4 Limited Edition, and his oldest car is a Toyota Hilux.

He was also pictured next to a Range Rover.

King Monada's last two pricey purchases

The muso's recent purchase includes an orange Ford Ranger Raptor which costs R2.2 million.

Just over a month after purchasing the Ford Ranger, Monada added yet another car to his collection: a McLaren.

The Malwedhe hitmaker bought the McLaren, which costs millions, and took it for a spin in Limpopo.

Master KG purchases McLaren and raises eyebrows

Just recently, Master KG bought a McLaren, and he sparked rumours of him being used as a marketing gimmick for the car.

@Thatiley speculated:

"I highly believe this is just for marketing."

@TafadzwaDereck joked:

"What's happening ke, Black Friday for McLaren."

@ronaldanele asked:

"How much is this Promo paying? l wouldn't mind, too."

Other people however congratulated Master KG for working hard to be able to afford his pricey purchases.

Rapper Big Zulu purchases McLaren

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African singer Big Zulu recently added a multi-million-rand MacLaren to his growing collection of cars.

The Imali Eningi rapper showed off his impressive 650s Spider and had fans and peers singing his praises. Mzansi congratulated Big Zulu, impressed with his cool new ride and unmatched work ethic especially being someone who started out as a taxi driver and worked his way up to now being a record-label owner.

